‘Heels on a bus’ in Sampson

After touring farming operations in Sampson County, a group of Tar Heels were greeted with a warm welcome from local leaders after their bus parked at the Clinton City Market.

Officials from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC-Chapel Hill) stopped in Sampson County for the Tar Heel Bus Tour. It began Wednesday and will continue through Friday. Close to 100 UNC-Chapel Hill faculty members and senior administrators joined the tour with a purpose of learning about the state and its people. With agriculture being the lifeblood of Sampson County, participants received a glimpse of operations in the area.

Anita Brown-Graham, professor of public law and goverment, served as a leader of the Tar Heel Bus Tour’s Southeast Route — one of three buses traveling across the state. The others will cover the western and eastern regions of North Carolina.

“It’s wonderful for UNC faculty and administrators to get out of Chapel Hill and to learn more about the places their students come from,” Brown-Graham said about visiting different regions to help better serve students.

For Brown-Graham, the best part of the tour was speaking with community residents about what matters to them.

“It’s been interesting to see the things that are similar across the state, but also in every community, there’s something that’s unique,” Brown-Graham said.

Some of the local officials welcoming the guests were Erika Starling, chair of Sampson Community College’s (SCC) Board of Trustees; Dr. Bill Starling, president of SCC; Tom Hart Jr., Clinton’s city manager; the Rev. Marcus Becton, mayor pro-tem of Clinton; Clark Wooten, chairman of the Sampson County Board of Commissioners; and Sue Lee, vice-chair for the Sampson Board of Commissioners.

“I think it’s an honor for the university and the university system to come to Clinton and Sampson County and try to understand what our challenges are and how they can help,” said Wooten. “I thought it was really impressive and I really appreciate it.”

Allie Ray McCullen, a UNC Board of Trustees member and owner of McCullen Real Estate in Clinton, said the tour was a continuation of a program that took a hiatus several years ago.

“We are just delighted that they have come and they want to thank people for supporting our university system,” McCullen said.

After the tour, UNC visitors were treated to a barbecue lunch from Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q at the Clinton City Market in downtown. With pickled cucumbers being an important agricultural crop in the county, many growers have contacts with the Mt. Olive Pickle Company, located just across the county line. Strickland Farming donated a Mt. Olive Pickle gift pack to everyone on the bus. They also received a gift package from Clinton Planning Director Mary Rose.

“The City of Clinton and Downtown Clinton are always happy to welcome visitors to our community and from across the state of North Carolina,” Rose said.”We hope that they would not only just stop in today, but we hope they come back and enjoy downtown shopping, dining and to see what Clinton and Sampson has to offer.”

Faculty and senior administrators continue their bus tour after visiting Sampson County. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Tour__11.jpg Faculty and senior administrators continue their bus tour after visiting Sampson County. Allie Ray McCullen, member of the UNC Board of Trustees and Clinton businessman, recognizes guests during the stop at the Clinton City Market. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Tour_7.jpg Allie Ray McCullen, member of the UNC Board of Trustees and Clinton businessman, recognizes guests during the stop at the Clinton City Market. Tom Hart Jr., Clinton’s city manager, welcomes visitors. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Tour_12.jpg Tom Hart Jr., Clinton’s city manager, welcomes visitors. Sampson County was one of several stops of the Southeast route of the Tar Heel Bus Tour. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Tour_6.jpg Sampson County was one of several stops of the Southeast route of the Tar Heel Bus Tour. Garrett Strickland of Strickland Farming, left, presents Mt. Olive Pickle Company gift packages to all tour participants. Allie Ray McCullen, member of the UNC Board of Trustees, thanked him for the gift. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Tour_8.jpg Garrett Strickland of Strickland Farming, left, presents Mt. Olive Pickle Company gift packages to all tour participants. Allie Ray McCullen, member of the UNC Board of Trustees, thanked him for the gift. Chris Fann, Sampson County Clerk of Court, welcomes visitors during the Tar Heel Bus Tour. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Tour_9.jpg Chris Fann, Sampson County Clerk of Court, welcomes visitors during the Tar Heel Bus Tour. The Tar Heel Bus Tour makes its way to park at the City Market in downtown Clinton. The tour began Wednesday and will continue through Friday, with close to 100 UNC-Chapel Hill faculty and administrators on board with the purpose of learning about the state and its people. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Tour_10.jpg The Tar Heel Bus Tour makes its way to park at the City Market in downtown Clinton. The tour began Wednesday and will continue through Friday, with close to 100 UNC-Chapel Hill faculty and administrators on board with the purpose of learning about the state and its people. Members of the Tar Heel Bus Tour visit downtown Clinton. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Tour_20.jpg Members of the Tar Heel Bus Tour visit downtown Clinton.

UNC-Chapel Hill Tour rolls through town

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

