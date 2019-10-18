Courtesy Photo Learn about food traditions at Historic Stagville. -

DURHAM— Discover the flavors and history of African American foodways Saturday, Oct. 19, 12-5 p.m. at Historic Stagville. The “Harvest, Forage, Feast” program explores the history of food, cooking and foraging for enslaved people on one of the state’s largest plantations at this special event. The slave dwellings at Horton Grove will feature hands-on activities for all ages about food preservation, foraging and cooking at Stagville.

Enslaved Africans used foodways for survival, resistance and cultural retention. They were forced to labor to produce grains, meats, fruits and vegetables on Stagville’s land, but it was their expertise that made and preserved such foods. Rationing and food restrictions were part of the plantation control system, and yet enslaved people used food to resist slavery by preserving African and African American cultural traditions.

The foodways of enslaved people and their descendants shape North Carolina’s culture to this day. Stagville welcomes back Dontavius Williams of The Chronicles of Adam, to lead a hearth cooking demonstration featuring historical African American foodways traditions.

Admission is $5 plus tax.

Historic Stagville is the former site of one of the largest plantations in North Carolina, owned by the Bennehan Cameron family. Hundreds of individuals were enslaved on the land between 1776 and 1865. Historic Stagville interprets the lives, culture, and work of enslaved people on the Bennehan-Cameron plantations.

For more information, please contact Historic Stagville at 919- 620-0120 or email [email protected] Historic Stagville is located at 5828 Old Oxford Highway, Durham 27712. It is within the Division of State Historic Sites of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

