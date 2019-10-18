SCC scholarship spotlights

Sampson Community College thanks donors to the SCC Foundation for making dreams come true. SCC congratulates the scholars who directly benefit from these gifts. For more information about donating scholarships to students, contact Lisa Turlington at [email protected] or at 910-900-4072.

Jerrica Tyndall, right, is presented with the Cyrus Faircloth Memorial Scholarship by SCC Board of Trustees member, Joyce Herring.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Jerrica-Tyndall.jpg Jerrica Tyndall, right, is presented with the Cyrus Faircloth Memorial Scholarship by SCC Board of Trustees member, Joyce Herring. Courtesy Photo

Karely Habrego, right, is presented with the Clinton-Sampson Rotary Scholarship by Dean of Workforce Development and Continuing Education, Amanda Bradshaw.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Karely-Habrego.jpg Karely Habrego, right, is presented with the Clinton-Sampson Rotary Scholarship by Dean of Workforce Development and Continuing Education, Amanda Bradshaw. Courtesy Photo

Lorin Hawks, left, is presented with the Michael Gore Memorial Scholarship by SCC Board of Trustees member, Herb Sanderson.