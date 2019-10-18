Hobbton band’s D.C. fundraising ongoing

Geoffrey Tart, Hobbton band director, speaks to board members about a Memorial Day trip to Washington, D.C. -

With a mission to represent North Carolina, members of the Hobbton High School Marching Band are continuing to raise funds for a special trip in 2020, with support from district leaders.

The band was selected to participate in the 2020 National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C., scheduled for May 25. During a recent work session for the Sampson County Board of Education, Hobbton band director Geoffrey Tart spoke about the achievement of being among the selected few to join the festivities. But the accolade comes with a price of $60,000. So far, the band has raised $15,000.

“We have done mainly that by asking folks to contribute or sponsor a mile for trip, there and back,” Tart said about the plan to travel 600 miles.

Based on a nomination by North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, the American Veterans Center and Music Celebrations International invited the school’s band for the event. It will commemorate the 75th anniversary of World War II coming to an end. For the four-night trip, the students will march in a televised parade, tour attractions in Washington, D.C., and perform at a monument. The cost per student is about $749.

“I’m trying to get the expense for the students at $400 or less,” Tart said.

About 60 members are in the band and last year’s seniors were invited for trip, which will add about 20 more people to the group.

“They’re the reason why we’re getting this,” Tart said while honoring the group.

The band was chosen based on recommendations from state music officials, superior performance ratings and competition results from the past. A selection committee also reviewed video and audio tapes for the process.

With several military installations near the Hobbton area, Tart believes it’s important to support the troops. Many of the school’s marching band shows have a patriotic theme.

To help, there was consensus among school board members that the district should help pay for the trip. Board member Tim Register said it was an outstanding honor.

“I don’t see any way why it should all fall on the student’s shoulders,” he said. “It’s an honor for our entire county and our system. I know we may not be able to make a decision this morning, but I would like to have a recommendation brought as to how much funding we could contribute to that project.”

Additional fundraising projects from the band will be announced in the future after marching season. In the meantime, donations may be sent to Geoffrey Tart, Hobbton High School Marching Band, 12201 Hobbton Highway, Newton Grove, N.C. 28366.

