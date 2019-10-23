‘Ghostly Affair’ in Clinton

Officials from the Sampson Arts Council set up ghostly decorations created by art students from Lakewood High School as preparations continue for ‘A Ghostly Affair,’ which will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Victor R. Small House in Clinton. - Pictures of the Small family hang on the wall at the Victor R. Small House. -

Many people believe that spirits roam the Victor R. Small House.

With Halloween coming up, the public is invited to have some spooky fun inside the historic building. The Sampson Arts Council is hosting “Ghostly Affair” from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Victor R. Small House, 709 College St., Clinton. During the event, the 2012 Travel Channel episode of “The Dead Files” will be shown to visitors.

Kara Donatelli, executive director of the Sampson Arts Council, is looking forward to everyone learning about the haunted history of the Small House.

“We thought it would be interesting to have a ghost event around Halloween this year since we do have so many ghost stories here,” Donatelli said. “We have a lot of folks who come through during the year and just want to hear the ghost stories of the house and to look around.”

Several months ago, the episode filmed in Sampson County was shown again on television.

“People started showing it on Facebook and some of those folks have never seen it before,” Donatelli said. “It would be interesting to show the episode at the small and to be actually sitting in the house where it all occurred.”

After doors open at 6:30 p.m. to the sounds of Al-kimiya — Chris Woodson and Tanya Sue Todd, the episode will be shown from 7 to 8 p.m., followed by tours of the house.

“Not everybody believes in ghost, but you have to come and watch it for yourself and hear the stories to see what you believe,” Donatelli said.

The building is named after Dr. Victor R. Small, an Ohio native who came to Clinton with his wife to practice medicine. In the 1920s, Small purchased the classic revival-style house on College Street from Bettie S. Matthews. He built a smaller building adjacent to the property to serve as his office and child’s playhouse in the backyard.

Before the Smalls moved in, the house was owned by several people. Some of that history includes Mr. and Mrs. Leamon Matthews, Judge Henry A. Grady, and Abraham Hobbs who purchased the lot from the the Rev. Jonathan L. Stewart. According to records, the house may have been built in the mid-1800s. The house is now home to the Sampson Arts Council, which hosts events throughout the year.

After the episode aired, several paranormal investigation groups came to the Small House to tour the area. For Donatelli, it’s interesting to hear different stories associated with their findings. A second episode, called a revisit, was shown for the Small House with mediums cleansing the structure.

“Supposedly, there are no ghosts here,” she said. “Once the show aired, we didn’t want people to be afraid to come back to the Small House.”

Guests are encouraged to dress in ghostly attire and prizes will be awarded for the best costume. The event is recommended for ages 13 and up. Refreshments will be served.

Tickets can be purchased at the Small House for $10 and online at www.eventbrite.com or www.sampsonarts.net. A fee of $2.24 will be applied for tickets purchased online. Fore more information, contact the Sampson Arts Council at 910-596-2533.

Officials from the Sampson Arts Council set up ghostly decorations created by art students from Lakewood High School as preparations continue for 'A Ghostly Affair,' which will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Victor R. Small House in Clinton. Pictures of the Small family hang on the wall at the Victor R. Small House.

Arts Council-hosted event set for Thursday

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

