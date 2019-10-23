Midway Homecoming Court

Courtesy photo Midway High School Homecoming will be held at 7 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 25. Homecoming King candidates, from left, are: Andrew Buelna, Deantae Byrd and Dawson Blanchard - Courtesy photo Midway’s Homecoming Queen candidates, from left, are: front row — Taylor Hardison, Jordan Jackson, Kassiddy Holland and Allison Coleman; second row — Natalie McPhail and Kaylee Jones; third row — Payton Sills, Sydney Williams, Allison Belflowers and Aliyah Brewington; fourth row on right — Karaline Hammond & Makayla Chavis; and top row — Quinn Schmidlin, Cricinda Honeycutt, KyTiana Manley, Makenzi Hudson and Aubree Hardison. -

