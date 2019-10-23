HCA awards Terrific Kids

With pride in their faces, nine Harrells Christian Academy students received Terrific Kid Awards on Thursday, Oct. 17. Throughout the first grading period, these students stood out to their teachers because of their thoughtfulness, friendliness, and willingness to include others. From top: Brenlee Thornton (third grade) of Currie, Scarlett Graham (fourth grade) of Kenansville, Bella Jernigan (fourth grade) of Kenansville, Kailey Pope (fifth grade) of Clinton, Paisley Davis (kindergarten) of Warsaw, Millie Chambers (kindergarten) of Rose Hill, Hadley Lassiter (first grade) of Clinton, Piper Stewart (first grade) of Wallace, and A’Miya Best (second grade) of Whiteville.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Terrific-Kid-Awards.jpg