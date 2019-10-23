EMS students face real emergencies

EMS volunteers Kierston Brady, EMT Student CE, Emily Maynor, EMT student Curriculum, Lauren Pope, EMT Student Curriculum, Daniel Tew, Paramedic Student Curriculum, Angela Magill, EMS Dept Chair, Chris Dunham, AEMT Student, CE. -

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) students from Sampson Community College got more than they bargained for when they were invited to attend the first Marching Band Competition at Midway High School to set up a first aid station.

“The event was huge and of course, we loved the opportunity to give our students the chance to speak with high-schoolers about EMS,” says Angela Magill, Department Chair and EMS Coordinator at SCC’s, Workforce Development and Continuing Education department. “This said, the volume of people at the event also brought with it some real scenarios for us that these students will face daily in this career path. While we were there, students assessed and treated sprains, strains, dislocations and fractures.”

Emergency Medical Services classes offered through SCC’s Workforce Development & Continuing Education division and Curriculum provide individuals with the knowledge skills, and attributes to provide medical care from the First Responder level to the Paramedic level. Graduates of these programs may be eligible to take the state and/or national certification examination. Employment opportunities include fire departments, emergency medical services, clinics, urgent care centers and hospitals.

It is the desire of the EMS Program at Sampson Community College to prepare competent entry-level emergency medical technicians, advanced emergency medical technicians and paramedics in the cognitive (knowledge), psychomotor (skills), and affective (behavior) learning domains. The program represents a responsibility to the community that expects trained professionals.

The college’s Advanced Cardiac Life Support for the Experienced Provider course will be on Oct. 25- 26 and any health care provider interested can contact Magill. Additionally, initial classes for EMR, EMT, AEMT, and Paramedic will begin in January. Those interested should also contact Magill at [email protected] or at 910-900-4009.

EMS volunteers Kierston Brady, EMT Student CE, Emily Maynor, EMT student Curriculum, Lauren Pope, EMT Student Curriculum, Daniel Tew, Paramedic Student Curriculum, Angela Magill, EMS Dept Chair, Chris Dunham, AEMT Student, CE.