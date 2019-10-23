KENANSVILLE — James Sprunt’s Office of Financial Aid and Veterans Services will host a Veterans Day Brunch and Mingle on Thursday, Nov. 7. The event will be floating from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Boyette Building, Room 113.

This will be the first year that James Sprunt has held a breakfast for veterans. In year’s past, a celebration was held honoring and recognizing veterans, but with hopes of increasing participating, the college has decided to honor our Veterans in a more intimate setting.

This event is only open to veterans and their families in order to allow them an opportunity for them to build rapport with other each other. It has been shown that 30 to 40 percent of veterans who use their GI Benefits do not graduate. However, when vets are able to build close relationships with other veteran students, there is an increase in the completion of their degree, making events like this one to honor and recognize our veteran students, all the more important.

Staff from Veterans Services will be onsite to assist vets with any needs or questions that our they may have.

James Sprunt to host Veterans Day event