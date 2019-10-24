Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Oct. 21 — Francisco Javier Vasquez Jr., 25, of 555 Pugh Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of firearm by felon and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $10,500; court date is Oct. 25.
• Oct. 21 — Miguel Santos, 37, of 606 Reedsford Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Nov. 1.
• Oct. 21 — Joseph Terrell Lane, 28, of 61 Avalon Drive, Ruffin, S.C., was charged with possession of stolen firearm. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Oct. 25.
• Oct. 22 — Michael Jamel Oates, 27, of 53 Windsong Lane, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Oct. 22.
• Oct. 22 — Allen Gene Simmons, 63, of 70 Julius Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Nov. 1.
• Oct. 22 — Jesse Andrew Burnette, 32, of 20 Union Grove Church Road, Dunn, was charged with felony probation violation- out of county, resisting public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Dec. 19.
