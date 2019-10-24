JCI continues Sampson success

Brooke Danks, JCI employment specialist, right, spends time with Anahi D., a participant of the JCI program. - Anahi D., a participant of the JCI program, right, enjoys working with Audrey at Carlie C’s. -

With the help of JCI, Anahi D. is now enjoying success at Carlie C’s in Clinton.

She was hired by Manager Ross McDuffie and has been employed for a year. The connection was made through JCI, an entrepreneurial, nonprofit group dedicated to empowering people with disabilities or disadvantages. Carlie C’s has worked with JCI for two years, hiring people in need of employment. Brooke Danks, JCI employment specialist, said Anahi is a getting a lot of compliments for her work as a bagger.

“The staff appreciates how helpful she is,” Danks stated in a news release. “The week she was hired was the week Hurricane Matthew came through, and Anahi was a great help because, of course, there were lots of customers shopping that week. She worked extra hours and came in early when needed. She also helps new hires from JCI feel comfortable, so they do not feel different from other employees and a part of the team. I am proud of Ahahi and thankful for Carlie C’s. I love my job because I get to help people succeed.”

Anahi and Danks went to different places looking for jobs and searched for a couple of months.

“After interviewing at Carlie C’s, I was hired,” Anahi stated in a news release. “This job is a good fit for me. I like working with customers and helping them out. My coworkers help me when it gets busy, so I don’t fall behind. I have learned how to smile and talk to the customers to make them feel welcome. I want to thank Ms. Brooke and JCI for helping find this job. This job has helped me to be able to support my mom and my sister. We all have to work together.”

JCI, a community-based organization, provides vocational training, employment programs, and manufacturing solutions for Sampson, Johnston, Harnett, Lee, and Wayne Counties.

According to JCI’s 2017-2018 annual report, JCI served 1,126 people and placed 300 individuals with disadvantages and barriers to employment into jobs. The expansion of its pre-employment and transition services also provide resources to more than 300 students in several counties. There was 33 youths enrolled in post-secondary and advanced training and 27 placed in work-based learning.

The Career and Workforce Development Services are set up to help people establish career pathways and secure employment in the five counties that they serve.

Partnerships are also formed with organizations such as the North Carolina Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services, Managed Care Organizations, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Carlie C’s partnership proves fruitful