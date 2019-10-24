Walking to ease pain, grief of loss

Nekitta Sutton created Daddies Girl, Inc. after the loss of her parents James and Janice Watkins, pictured. The organization is hosting a 3K for grief awareness. - Sutton - -

The sudden loss of a loved one is a heartbreaking experience for many family members. Nekitta Sutton knows a lot about that pain and wants to help people get through it.

Her organization, Daddies Girl, Inc., is hosting its first 3K Walk for Traumatic Grief Awareness at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, a James Newkirk Park, 503 Ferrell St., Clinton. The purpose of the event is to allow participants to walk in memory of their loved ones and to acknowledge their grief. A balloon release will be held immediately after the walk near the downtown area, which will be a little over 3 miles. Pre-registration is not required.

“Anyone that has experienced traumatic grief, or has not experienced traumatic grief but supports the cause, is welcome to walk,” Sutton said. “There is no fee for this event since this is our first event and we are still in the process of becoming established.”

For the Clinton-based organization and the upcoming 3K, Sutton emphasizes the Bible verse Psalms 147:3 — “He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds. Daddies Girl, Inc., a nonprofit organization, was established after the unexpected loss of Sutton’s parents. Her father, James Watkins, passed away in 2016 at the age of 60.

“Saturday morning, which was Christmas Eve, I was at work and got a call that he wasn’t breathing,” Sutton said looking back at that moment.

A few years later in 2019, her mother, Janice Watkins died at 63 years old.

“My brother and I lost both of our parents two years apart, unexpectedly,” Sutton said while talking about ways to release the pain. “I wanted to create something within the community that would act as a support group for individuals and their families who have experienced traumatic grief due to the unexpected loss of a loved one. I want to let them know that their pain matters and that they are not alone on this journey of grief.”

Sutton described traumatic grief as something lasting for a long period of time, which will be considered unhealthy at times when it comes to anxiety and depression.

“The coping mechanisms are different,” Sutton said. “There’s a lot of causes dealing with everything else, but you never hear anyone talk about grief. They just sweep it under the rug and you’re left there grieving.”

For more information about the 3K or the organization, contact Sutton at [email protected]

Nekitta Sutton created Daddies Girl, Inc. after the loss of her parents James and Janice Watkins, pictured. The organization is hosting a 3K for grief awareness. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_3K_1.jpg Nekitta Sutton created Daddies Girl, Inc. after the loss of her parents James and Janice Watkins, pictured. The organization is hosting a 3K for grief awareness. Sutton https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Sutton_3K.jpg Sutton https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_3K_Logo2.jpg

First event set for Newkirk Park

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.