Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Oct. 23 — Michael Anthony Rooks, 27, of 66 Lovers Lane, Garland, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana, simple possession of Schedule III and Schedule IV controlled substances, driving while license revoked, failure to maintain lane control, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while impaired, no operator’s license, misdemeanor larceny, . Bond set at $42,500; court date is Dec. 12.

• Oct. 23 — Clint Quimbly Bass, 23, of 159 Wiggins Road, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering and harassing phone call. Bond set at $6,000; court date is Nov. 14.

• Oct. 23 — James William Richardson, 38, of 826 Honrine Road, Clinton, was charged with uttering forged endorsement, obtaining property by false pretense, uttering forged instruments and failure to appear on several charges, including possession of stolen goods/property, breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. Bond set at $90,000; court date is Nov. 1.

• Oct. 23 — Misty Nicole Mishoe, 41, of 1315 Beulah Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $6,000; court date is Nov. 18.

• Oct. 23 — Thomas Edward Brigman, 32, of 7720 Old Roseboro Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with felony probation violation. No bond set; court date not listed.

• Oct. 23 — William Riley Williams, 86, of 14616 Spivey’s Corner Hwy., Newton Grove, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Nov. 22.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

