SCC Scholarship Spotlight

Jacqueline Howard|SCC Padilla with Star Communications’ Nethercutt. -

Star Communications is already well known in Sampson County for its contributions to the community and when it comes to helping young students in the area, it is no different. The Star Communications, Inc. Scholarship has been established to assist high school graduates in the Star service territories who have outstanding academic abilities and a need for financial assistance in achieving a college education.

“Star Communications is very proud of our participation and partnership with SCC as it relates to scholarships,” says Jeff Nethercutt, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Star. “We view this as an investment in the future of our young people and the communities that we serve. We have always taken pride and deemed it our responsibility to be a good corporate citizen in giving back to the communities that comprise our service areas.”

Carried on by Nethercutt and Lyman Horne before him, the scholarship goes to students who are North Carolina residents and high school graduates enrolling in their first year at SCC in a course of study leading to an associate degree. Recipients are Abigail Moore, Cameron Burley, Dylan Iverson, Kaitlyn Tyler, Karen Thomas, Kelsie Baranowski, Natalie Aman and Yazmin Padilla.

Star Communications is dedicated to excellence and to strive to be the best at providing quality services, competitive prices and dependability levels that are exceeded by none. Star is a nonprofit cooperative which is owned and operated by its members. Headquartered in Clinton, Star understands the needs of rural communities. Star was the first telephone company east of the Mississippi River to offer a fully redundant fiber-optic ring and one of the first to offer 100 percent high-speed Internet service to all customers.

Nethercutt elaborates on why donations to SCC’s Foundation are so vital. “These funds are vehicles to train and educate the leaders and employees that will be able to compete in the global economies of the 21st Century and provide a quality workforce for industries in this area.”

Sampson Community College thanks donors to the SCC Foundation for making dreams come true. SCC congratulates the scholars who directly benefit from these gifts. For more information about donating scholarships to students, contact Lisa Turlington at [email protected] or at 910-900-4072.

Padilla with Star Communications’ Nethercutt. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Padilla-with-Star-Communications-Nethercutt.jpg Padilla with Star Communications’ Nethercutt. Jacqueline Howard|SCC

The Star Communications, Inc. Scholarship