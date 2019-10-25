Brown named Principal of Year

Brown - Brendaly Vega|Sampson Independent Principal Vanessa Brown works in her Sunset Avenue Elementary School office doing paperwork. Brown earned the title of Clinton City Schools’ Principal of the Year. -

Principal Vanessa Brown is a very busy woman at Sunset Avenue Elementary School. For the third time in her career, she has earned the title of Clinton City Schools’ Principal of the Year.

“Principal Brown has successfully led Sunset Avenue to multiple years of exceptional growth as defined by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction,” Clinton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson stated.

Brown feels great about this achievement and hopes to continue to help the school grow.

“I care about my students and they know that I care about them. I work hard at building relationships with them,” Brown stated.

Brown is no stranger to winning awards for the work that she has done.

Through Brown’s leadership, Sunset Avenue received the Lighthouse Award from the North Carolina Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development last year. It was one of only four schools in the state to win such an honor. It is awarded to schools that have furthered student achievement in innovative and creative ways and have nurtured a positive and supportive school and community climate.

Brown is a big believer in data. She leads her school through discussions about performance-based data that she has with teachers in the school, who are in turn responsible for having talks with their students. The data comes from NC check-ins, common assessments and benchmark testing.

Brown gave an example of common assessment, providing a scenario where instructors who teach third grade math give all the students the same test to see how they all perform. The teachers can see how the students have mastered the content, then work with the kids that did not master it. There can be occasions where the majority of students don’t master the content, in which case the teacher will reteach it. The results from the outcome of how well the students did can help the teachers find the best way to cover course materials.

“We use it to make good instructional decisions based on our students,” Brown commented.

“Mrs. Brown encourages her teachers to use various data to personalize instruction for their students, which has led to this continuous improvement,” Johnson pointed out.

The students also have enrichment and intervention daily. Teachers spend 50 minutes every day with the students and either provide enrichment or an intervention with them.

“Our whole school is serious about learning. I am extremely proud of the work our students, parents, teachers, and my assistant principal have done to take our school from good to great,” Brown has stated.

“She has a no-nonsense approach toward “school business” and always works to grow educators in her building,” Johnson expressed.

Brown has served as a teacher, an assistant principal and a principal in her career as an educator.

The Sunset Avenue principle got a Master’s Degree in school administration with a certification in curriculum at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke in 2004. She also attended Hobbton High School and went on the Fayetteville State University.

After she graduated, she became assistant principal at East Bladen High-School for a year and even taught at Clinton High School. The Faison native was offered a job as an assistant principal at Butler Avenue School in 2005, which she took to be closer to home. Three years later, she became the principal for Sunset Avenue and has been there ever since.

She was inspired by family members to go into education. Brown has two uncles, Willie Bell and Dr. Larry Bell, who had education-based jobs. Both uncles became teachers and then principals and Dr. Larry Bell even became a superintendent and later a N.C. House representative.

Brown has a husband, Charles Brown, a son, Denzel, and two daughters, Twanda and Tiffany Brown.

“I wanted to make a difference for teachers and students,” the UNCP alumna expressed. “I enjoy what I do.”

This year, the school will focus, not only on student growth, but also working on MTSS, a multi-tier system of supports. It is an instructional framework that is designed to help students. It has recently been mandated by the state, however, not all schools have begun to incorporate it.

“We’re sort of ahead of the game and it has been easy for us to implement MTSS,” Brown stated.

The principal has already implemented Daily 5, a literacy instructional framework, and math daily 3, a math instructional framework.

“I researched these frameworks and thought they would be great for the school,” Brown stated. She even went to a conference in Las Vegas to hear the sisters who created the frameworks speak.

“I implemented it at Butler first, and then immediately at Sunset when I started there,” Brown said.

Brown is very supportive to her staff and tries to give them all the resources and professional development they need to be successful. She has already reached many of the goals that she set out to achieve when she first went into educatio, and jokingly said the next was retirement.

However, she plans to stick around for a couple more years.

“We are excited to name her Clinton City Schools’ Principal of the Year and look forward to having her compete for the title of Regional Principal of the Year in the near future,” Johnson stated.

