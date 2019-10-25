Midway selected for parade

Band Director Joshua Tew gives directions to band students at Midway High School. - The Midway Marching Raiders perform their show ‘Go! Fight! Win!’ - Members of the Midway Marching Raiders receive trophies for their show. -

In November, members of the Midway High School Marching Raiders are looking forward to marching through Downtown Raleigh and playing holiday favorites.

The ensemble was invited to the 75th Annual Raleigh Christmas Parade, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 23. Band Director Joshua Tew said it’s a major accomplishment for the program and was glad to be selected for a second year. The parade is known as the largest Christmas parade between Washington, D.C. and Atlanta.

“I really enjoy the parade and the students enjoy the parade,” Tew said. “There’s always a lot of people in attendance and it’s televised. I think it’s really neat for family and friends to be able to watch on TV. We’re just very excited about it.”

Each year, more than 250,000 watch the parade from home and 60,000 are expected to attend the event for several hours. Tew said he’s excited to represent Sampson County Schools and Midway High School in the Raleigh parade.

Midway’s journey to the event began with an application process. With a sports-themed show “Go! Fight! Win!” the band is currently wrapping up their marching band season and are preparing for festive parades for the holiday season.

“We had a great season and we enjoyed it a lot,” Tew said.

For the first time, the band hosted a regional band competition, titled “Raider Round Up.” More than 20 bands from the area participated in different classes based on school size. A exhibition from the Midway Raiders Marching Band, and the Spirit of the Carolinas Marching Band from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke was also held.

“It was a big success and we had lots of people attend,” Tew said. “It was a great day.”

Tew said the parade invite is one of many accomplishments for local marching bands. Another major one he mentioned was Hobbton High School’s (HHS) invite to 2020 National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C., scheduled for May 25.

“I’m proud of all of our bands in Sampson County,” Tew said. “I know that Hobbton will be going to Washington, D.C. in the spring and I’m really proud of them too. I’m proud of Geoffrey Tart (HHS Band Director). He’s a good friend of mine, a colleague and mentor.

“Our bands in Sampson County are doing a lot of big things and it’s always exciting when you can do that,” Tew said.

Band Director Joshua Tew gives directions to band students at Midway High School. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_MHSband_1-1.jpg Band Director Joshua Tew gives directions to band students at Midway High School. The Midway Marching Raiders perform their show ‘Go! Fight! Win!’ https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_MHSband_2-1.jpg The Midway Marching Raiders perform their show ‘Go! Fight! Win!’ Members of the Midway Marching Raiders receive trophies for their show. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_MHSband_3-1.jpg Members of the Midway Marching Raiders receive trophies for their show.

Band to participate in Raleigh Christmas

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.