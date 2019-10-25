Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Oct. 18 — Santana Liyah Brown, 15, of 607 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond and court date not listed.

• Oct. 18 — James Carey Lamb Jr., 58, of 303 W. Still St., Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is Nov. 25.

• Oct. 19 — Nikita Pajolina Smith, 21, of 118 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. Bond and court date not listed.

• Oct. 19 — Earl Henry Stokes, 36, of 1000 Powers St., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Nov. 21.

• Oct. 21 — Kasin Larobin Mae Montgomery, 17, of 708 W. Main St., Clinton, was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct. Bond and court date not listed.

• Oct. 21 — Kadaysia Dawson, 20, of 109 Jacobs St., Clinton, was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 21.

• Oct. 22 — Melinda Denise Merrick, 28, of 10454 N.C. Hwy. 210, Rocky Point, was charged with misdemeanor stalking. No bond set; court date is Nov. 18.

• Oct. 23 — Whittney Sherrelle Jordan, 30, of 2090 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is Oct. 29.

• Oct. 23 — Theron Michael Johnson, 39, of 205 Prairie Lane, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. No bond set; court date is Nov. 21.

• Oct. 23 — Tobby Shenta Bryant, 40, of 1124 Phillips St., Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is Nov. 12.

• Oct. 24 — Christopher Aaron Gilchrist, 28, of 195 Dogwood Acres Lane, Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. Written promise; court date is Nov. 26.

• Oct. 24 — Rube James Bragg, 53, of 400 Royal Lane, Clinton, was charged with larceny. No bond set; court date is Dec. 19.

• Oct. 24 — Terrion Raymel Leach, 20, of 511 Oliver St., Mount Olive, was charged on out-of-county warrants with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon intending to kill inflicting serious injury. Bond set at $125,000; court date is Oct. 28.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

