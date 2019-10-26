GARNER — Monday, Oct. 28, begins the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Programs’ (NCGHSP) latest anti-drunk driving initiative, but this year the focus is not just on roadway traffic but on foot traffic as well.

The latest report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicates that more pedestrians and bicyclists have been killed over the last year than any previous year since 1990. The director of the NCGHSP says it’s a numbers game.

“In every county, city and town there are a host of collision point opportunities due to population clusters where vehicles and pedestrians are coming in contact with each other, and Halloween increases those chances because so many people are out and about on one day,” said GHSP Director Mark Ezzell.

The “Booze It & Lose It” Halloween campaign partners with state and local law enforcement to target impaired drivers through enforcement and education.

“In addition to agencies running sobriety checkpoints in all 100 counties from Oct. 28 through Nov. 3, we are asking our partners in law enforcement, education and urban and rural community planners, to help raise awareness this Halloween of how to be a safer driver, bicyclist, and pedestrian,” Ezzell concluded.

Show off how you travel safe this Halloween!

Snap a photo of yourself walking or traveling safely in your vehicle and tag @NC_GHSP on Instagram, Twitter and @NCGHSP on Facebook. Use hashtags #NCGHSP #WatchForMe and #KeysFreeNC and we’ll “Like” your picture!

Many vehicle-pedestrian crashes occur in similar places in a similar manner. Transportation officials leave pedestrians and bicyclist with these useful safety tips:

Pedestrians:

• Look for cars in all directions before crossing the street; never assume a driver will stop.

• Enhance your visibility at night, walk only in well-lit areas, carry a flashlight or wear something reflective.

• Avoid distraction when crossing streets, put down the phone.

• Watch for cars backing up.

• Cross the street where you have the best view of traffic. At bus stops, cross behind the bus or at the nearest crosswalk.

• Always walk on the sidewalk; if there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from the roadway as you can.

Bicyclists:

• Wear a helmet. It could save your life.

• Use a light and reflex mirrors or reflective clothing when bicycling at night and be as visible as possible.

• Ride in the direction of traffic.

• Avoid distractions such as listening to headphones or answering phones when riding.

N.C. DOT aims to protect pedestrians, bicyclists