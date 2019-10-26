Smithfield donates to United Way

October 26, 2019 Sampson Independent Local, News 0
Audrea Matthis of Smithfield Hog Production Division presents Nancy Carr, executive director for the United Way of Sampson County, with a generous donation of $1,832 for the local United Way’s 2019 campaign. The donation represents Smithfield’s proceeds from this year’s Clinton Square Fair Barbecue Cook-Off. - Courtesy photo

Audrea Matthis of Smithfield Hog Production Division presents Nancy Carr, executive director for the United Way of Sampson County, with a generous donation of $1,832 for the local United Way’s 2019 campaign. The donation represents Smithfield’s proceeds from this year’s Clinton Square Fair Barbecue Cook-Off.

Audrea Matthis of Smithfield Hog Production Division presents Nancy Carr, executive director for the United Way of Sampson County, with a generous donation of $1,832 for the local United Way’s 2019 campaign. The donation represents Smithfield’s proceeds from this year’s Clinton Square Fair Barbecue Cook-Off.
https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_GetAttachmentThumbnail.jpgAudrea Matthis of Smithfield Hog Production Division presents Nancy Carr, executive director for the United Way of Sampson County, with a generous donation of $1,832 for the local United Way’s 2019 campaign. The donation represents Smithfield’s proceeds from this year’s Clinton Square Fair Barbecue Cook-Off. Courtesy photo