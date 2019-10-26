Smithfield donates to United Way

Courtesy photo Audrea Matthis of Smithfield Hog Production Division presents Nancy Carr, executive director for the United Way of Sampson County, with a generous donation of $1,832 for the local United Way’s 2019 campaign. The donation represents Smithfield’s proceeds from this year’s Clinton Square Fair Barbecue Cook-Off. -

