Duplin meth distributor gets 15 years

RALEIGH — A Duplin man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in the distribution and trafficking of methamphetamine in Duplin County.

Chief United States District Judge Terrence W. Boyle sentenced William Usher, 33, of Duplin County to 180 months imprisonment in federal court this week, followed by five years of supervised release. The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Robert J. Higdon Jr.

Usher pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession with intent to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine.

The case is part of an extensive Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation “Fall of the House of Usher” led by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). This investigation is focused on national and international distribution of methamphetamine and firearms associated with this organization into southeastern North Carolina.

According to the investigation, on July 11, 2017, Duplin County narcotic detectives served a search warrant on Usher’s residence in Duplin County. Law enforcement found more than 125 grams of methamphetamine, $13,000 and 21 firearms. Usher had previously sent a family member to Georgia to pick up to two kilograms of methamphetamine for distribution.

On Nov. 7, 2017, Duplin County detectives conducted a controlled purchase of an ounce of methamphetamine from Usher at his residence. Following his arrest, detectives served a search warrant at the residence and found and additional ounce of methamphetamine and a loaded .25 caliber handgun.

On Feb. 6, 2018, Duplin County Detectives conducted a traffic stop on a car driven by Usher and a passenger as they returned to Usher’s residence from picking up methamphetamine. Detectives found a quantity of methamphetamine laying on the ground near the car.

According to law enforcement and information obtained during the investigation, between July 2017 and February 2018, Usher was responsible for the importation and distribution of approximately five kilograms of methamphetamine. Usher’s sources of supply included a violent large-scale methamphetamine organization.

This case is also part of the Take Back North Carolina Initiative of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina. This initiative emphasizes the regional assignment of federal prosecutors to work with law enforcement and District Attorney’s Offices on a sustained basis in those communities to reduce the violent crime rate, drug trafficking, and crimes against law enforcement.

The DEA, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Wilmington Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Severo prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.