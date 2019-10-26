Leading the Way

Life coach Dr. Jacqueline Howard spent time signing copies of her book ‘Leading God’s Way,’ Thursday afternoon at Sampson Community College. She is the founder of Moving On with Coaching, an organization that helps women embrace uniqueness and improve their communities through faith.

