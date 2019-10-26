Event supports local economy

Students arrive early seeking employment with area companies. -

Tons of job seekers lined the halls of the Warren Student Center at Sampson Community College this week for an annual event designed to match them with area employers.

“This is our Fall Job Fair event,” says Toledo Kemmer, Career Specialist at SCC who coordinated the effort. “We do this for several reasons. We want to support our area businesses and industry partners, but we also want to help our students who want to work. This event affords students and job seekers the opportunity to speak with companies who might hire someone in the program that they are enrolled in at SCC.”

Stacy Bond, who serves as the Employee Development Manager at Murphy Family Ventures in Sampson County, says the event brought lots of interested potential employees to her table.

“Murphy Family Ventures has operations in Sampson County,” she notes. “This college has excellent programs that work well with our business. I talked to students that are learning welding there, and we offer that at our farms. I talked to students that are studying Agribusiness; We have swine and poultry farms in the area. I met students that were in the Industrial Systems Technology program. We maintain equipment at all our facilities. It was great.”

A diverse group of about 50 businesses came to campus to set up displays and about 350 students and citizens came through the doors to meet with them. Job Fairs are important to the local economy and SCC is committed to planning and hosting events to help promote and support local employers as well as provide a service to students and others in the community.

“This brings everything full circle,” adds Kemmer. “Students are here to get an education to better themselves and they need all the resources that we can provide, and this is one of those resources. Thanks to the companies for volunteering their time to come here and make this a successful event for everyone.”

For more information about careers through SCC, contact Kemmer at [email protected] or at 910-900-4110.

