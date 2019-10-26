‘Ghostly’ time at Small House

Al-Kimiya performs at the Victor R. Small House. - Mac and Lila Maxwell dress up as Mr. and Mrs. Small during Sampson Arts Council’s ‘Ghostly Affair’ event Thursday night at the Victor R. Small House. - The audience watches the presentation. - Chris Woodson and Tanya Sue Todd, also known as Al-Kimiya perform. - -

As candles flickered inside the Victor R. Small House, Chris Woodson and Tanya Sue Todd played mystical and meditative music as visitors entered a dimmed room.

“It seems like a fun Halloween thing to do,” Woodson said about the duo of Al-kimiya. “The music fits with the eerie sounds.”

For many years, strange noises have been heard throughout the house built in the 1800s, so much so the house made its way on television. In the spirit of Halloween, the Sampson Arts Council hosted its “Ghostly Affair” event Thursday night. A 2012 Travel Channel of “The Dead Files” was shown to visitors.

Kara Donatelli, executive director of the Sampson Arts Council, appeared in the episode, and spoke to the audience about her experiences about the building, which is now home to organization. Visitor Ashley Hartsoe also played a major role on the episode. Along with strange noises, some of the reported experience included things moving such as large bathtubs and doors — after living people left the building.

Dr. Victor R. Small, an Ohio native came to Clinton with his wife to practice medicine. In the 1920s, he purchased the home on College Street. Before that period, the history also includes Mr. and Mrs. Leamon Matthews, Judge Henry A. Grady, Abraham Hobbs, and the the Rev. Jonathan L. Stewart.

“The Travel Channel called us and said that there was someone here in Sampson County that contacted them regarding a haunting at their home,” Donatelli said. “As they talked with those folks and also with an historian here in Sampson County, they came to found that they liked the history of the house.”

Small passed away in the 1970s, he gave ownership to the county with hopes that it’ll be used for art and historical purposes. Donatelli thanked Small for deeding the property. It became property of the arts council in 2006.

“We’re thankful to him for doing that for us,” he said. “He and his wife were very artsy people and his daughter. We thank them very much for all of their wife.”

After the showing, Donatelli led a tour and talked about the history of the house and some of the hauntings. Mac and Lila Maxwell had fun dressing up as Mr. and Mrs. Small.

“It’s always interesting,” Mac Maxwell said. “I like the eclectic nature of the Small House and that fact that there’s all types of opportunities for different arts and skills. We both feel a little conspicuous, but that’s what Halloween is all about.”

Al-Kimiya performs at the Victor R. Small House. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Small_1.jpg Al-Kimiya performs at the Victor R. Small House. Mac and Lila Maxwell dress up as Mr. and Mrs. Small during Sampson Arts Council’s ‘Ghostly Affair’ event Thursday night at the Victor R. Small House. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Small_5.jpg Mac and Lila Maxwell dress up as Mr. and Mrs. Small during Sampson Arts Council’s ‘Ghostly Affair’ event Thursday night at the Victor R. Small House. The audience watches the presentation. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Small_2.jpg The audience watches the presentation. Chris Woodson and Tanya Sue Todd, also known as Al-Kimiya perform. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Small_4.jpg Chris Woodson and Tanya Sue Todd, also known as Al-Kimiya perform.

Visitors watch ‘Dead Files’ episode, tour home

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.