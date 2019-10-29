Community Day continues for Harrells

Scott Hubbard, Lil’ Hubb’s Fun Houses, prepares refreshments for the crowd. - The parade in Harrells begins with a color guard. - Alex Rodriguez, 2, was one of many little spectators during the lawnmower pull show. - Rainor Mae Bland, 2019 Ambassador Queen for the NC Poultry Jubilee, waves to the crowd. - - Spectators watch members of the Harrells Fire Department prepare the field for the lawnmower pull. - - Firefighter Colton James and Lewis Imes Jr., assistant fire chief, prepare hush puppies. - - The crowd waves to the Sudan Roadsters as they roll through the parade. - - The Sudan Dunn Clowns greet people in the crowd. - - Mike Sellars of Fayetteville cleans his car during the show. - - The tractor pull brings a lot of competitors to Harrells. - - The Union Marching Spartans march through Harrells for the parade. - - Nicholas Maynor, of North Gate Lodge No. 576, greets the crowd during the parade. - - Faith McLamb, Miss Union High School, and Kurrie Strickland, 2019 Tiny Miss Union Elementary School, join parade festivities. - - Members of Wells Chapel Baptist Church enjoy the parade. - - Mary Rose welcomes everybody to Harrells Community Day. - -

HARRELLS — Mike Sellars cleaned the windshield of his 2003 Chevy Corvette with a goal of having the best car parked in the heart of town.

“It’s going to be a winner,” Sellars said. “I don’t which one, but it’s going to come away with something.”

The retired military veteran came back to his hometown Saturday for the annual Harrells Community Day celebration, which saw many activities throughout the day. Each year, the event is sponsored by the Harrells Volunteer Fire Department, with funds going toward the department.

“I always love to come back and support my community,” said Sellars, now living in Fayetteville. “There’s some good folks in Harrells and any chance I get, I participate in anything they put on and support it.”

One of the highlights was the Car and Tractor Show. Sellars entered the competition with his heavily modified car with a unique orange and yellow color. The Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods Car Club helped the town organize the show and judging.

“I’ve been doing this for several years and I enjoy the community having fun together,” said David King, member of Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods. “People love to come out and see the cars and the parade.”

After Hurricane Florence in 2018, the event was postponed, but many people showed up to carry on the tradition.

“This community has been devastated several times in Ivanhoe and all up through where the rivers are,” King added about the hurricanes in recent years. “Sometimes you need a get-together for everybody to forget all the problems they had and have fun together.”

Along with a parade and car show, the event also featured crafts, musical entertainment from the Black River Pickers, vendors, games for children, penny social, and a lawnmower pull.

Joey Morgan traveled from South Carolina with family member for the lawnmower competition. Together they wore “Team Morgan” shirts to support Joey and in honor of his brother Cecil Morgan, a S.C. Department of Transportation worker, who died during a multi-vehicle wreck in July while patching a pothole.

“He would come to the tractor pulls and we know he would enjoy this,” said Peggy Morgan while talking about her late son. “He really loved antique cars.”

After coming for the first time along with Betty Brackens, they enjoyed the hospitality shown from Sampson County residents.

“We enjoyed the friendliness from everyone,” said Peggy.

Nearby, Franklin High School held its annual reunion during the day. The school closed in 1962 for consolidation reasons and was located where Harrells Christian Academy is now. One of the graduates was Jimmy Johnson, from the class of 1951. She served as a marshal several years ago. For 2019, community members Amos and Merrie McLamb and Mary Sellers served as parade marshals.

“People come from all over to come back here,” Johnson said about the events held together.

The department’s popular wood-cooked barbecue was also served at the day-long festival. Lewis Imes Jr., assistant fire chief of the Harrells Fire Department, made fresh hush puppies during the day. Imes said it’s a great tradition for the community.

“We really try to keep everything interesting for the community,” Imes said. “It’s a good way for the community to have fun and fellowship with each other.”

Scott Hubbard, Lil’ Hubb’s Fun Houses, prepares refreshments for the crowd. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1__HCD_24.jpg Scott Hubbard, Lil’ Hubb’s Fun Houses, prepares refreshments for the crowd. The parade in Harrells begins with a color guard. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HCD__9.jpg The parade in Harrells begins with a color guard. Alex Rodriguez, 2, was one of many little spectators during the lawnmower pull show. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HCD__2.jpg Alex Rodriguez, 2, was one of many little spectators during the lawnmower pull show. Rainor Mae Bland, 2019 Ambassador Queen for the NC Poultry Jubilee, waves to the crowd. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HCD__14.jpg Rainor Mae Bland, 2019 Ambassador Queen for the NC Poultry Jubilee, waves to the crowd. Spectators watch members of the Harrells Fire Department prepare the field for the lawnmower pull. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HCD_4.jpg Spectators watch members of the Harrells Fire Department prepare the field for the lawnmower pull. Firefighter Colton James and Lewis Imes Jr., assistant fire chief, prepare hush puppies. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HCD___21.jpg Firefighter Colton James and Lewis Imes Jr., assistant fire chief, prepare hush puppies. The crowd waves to the Sudan Roadsters as they roll through the parade. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HCD__6.jpg The crowd waves to the Sudan Roadsters as they roll through the parade. The Sudan Dunn Clowns greet people in the crowd. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HCD__10.jpg The Sudan Dunn Clowns greet people in the crowd. Mike Sellars of Fayetteville cleans his car during the show. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HCD__15.jpg Mike Sellars of Fayetteville cleans his car during the show. The tractor pull brings a lot of competitors to Harrells. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HCD_5.jpg The tractor pull brings a lot of competitors to Harrells. The Union Marching Spartans march through Harrells for the parade. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HCD__12.jpg The Union Marching Spartans march through Harrells for the parade. Nicholas Maynor, of North Gate Lodge No. 576, greets the crowd during the parade. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HCD__11.jpg Nicholas Maynor, of North Gate Lodge No. 576, greets the crowd during the parade. Faith McLamb, Miss Union High School, and Kurrie Strickland, 2019 Tiny Miss Union Elementary School, join parade festivities. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HCD__13.jpg Faith McLamb, Miss Union High School, and Kurrie Strickland, 2019 Tiny Miss Union Elementary School, join parade festivities. Members of Wells Chapel Baptist Church enjoy the parade. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HCD__16.jpg Members of Wells Chapel Baptist Church enjoy the parade. Mary Rose welcomes everybody to Harrells Community Day. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HCD_7.jpg Mary Rose welcomes everybody to Harrells Community Day. Children line up to take a swing. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HCD__23.jpg Children line up to take a swing. The Color Guard assists with festivities during Harrells Community Day. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HCD__25.jpg The Color Guard assists with festivities during Harrells Community Day. The Sudan Dunn Clowns give people high-fives during the procession at Harrells Community Day on Saturday. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HCD__26.jpg The Sudan Dunn Clowns give people high-fives during the procession at Harrells Community Day on Saturday. The Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods Car Club assist with a show featuring antique vehicles. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HCD_1.jpg The Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods Car Club assist with a show featuring antique vehicles. Bikers participate in the parade. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HCD_8.jpg Bikers participate in the parade. The Sudan Ghostbusters come to Harrells. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HCD__17.jpg The Sudan Ghostbusters come to Harrells. Youths and pageant queens from Harrells Christian Academy enjoy the parade. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HCD__18.jpg Youths and pageant queens from Harrells Christian Academy enjoy the parade. Alivvia Christian enjoys cotton candy during Harrells Community Day. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HCD__22.jpg Alivvia Christian enjoys cotton candy during Harrells Community Day. Volunteers and firefighters prepare barbecue plates. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HCD_3.jpg Volunteers and firefighters prepare barbecue plates. David King of the Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods Car Club arranges trophies for the car show. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HCD_20.jpg David King of the Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods Car Club arranges trophies for the car show.

