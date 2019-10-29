City event sees 60 pounds of meds ‘dropped’

In just four hours on Saturday morning, the Clinton Police Department collected 60 pounds of expired, unused and unwanted medications so that they could be disposed of in a safe manner.

The effort was one of more than 70 Operation Medicine Drop events held across the state on Sunday. The department regularly coordinates such prescription take-back events — Saturday’s was the second this year — and the 60 pounds brings the yearly total collected to 380 pounds.

The medicine drop extended from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at Clinton Drug Co.

“We would like to thank everybody for coming out and participating in this,” said Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards. “For four hours in the morning, to collect 60 pounds is really good. That is almost one-sixth of our total for 2019.”

Operation Medicine Drop is a partnership between Safe Kids North Carolina (within the N.C. Department of Insurance), State Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Agency, the N.C. Department of Justice, and local law enforcement agencies. Since 2010, Operation Medicine Drop campaigns have successfully have seen more than 178 million pills disposed.

The Clinton Police Department also has a drop-off site — the only one in Sampson County — and will always accept those meds, but has held the prescription take-back events to reach out to the public. The department held a take-back event in March.

“We get a regular flow of people coming to drop off medications; it continues to increase every year,” Edwards has said, pointing to the blue collection box donated by the local Rotary Club. “We seem to get more and more. It’s not only the fact that we have the drop-off here, but state and local efforts have really brought awareness to the issue. We get more and more people coming to the (local drop) events and utilizing the drop-off.”

According to Clinton Police Lt. Stokes McKoy, who coordinates the medicine take-back events locally with Saturday’s being no exception, the department has taken in more than 2,000 pounds of medications over the past seven years — and safely disposed of it.

There were 460 pounds collected in 2018.

During the take-back events, as well as when people utilize the drop-off site, they are able to get rid of over-the-counter drugs, prescriptions, samples and pet medications with no questions asked. Law enforcement will dispose of the medications in the same secure way they dispose of other drug items — by incinerating them. That includes the medication bottles so all information is protected.

“We will receive (those medications) here, and we do partner with organizations to do local take-back events,” Edwards stated. “If people want to know more about this or any of our other programs, they can contact the department at 910-592-3105.”

Medications are the leading cause of child poisoning, with more than 67,000 children going to an emergency room for medicine poisoning each year, according to a study by Safe Kids Worldwide. That’s one child every eight minutes.

An average of four North Carolinians die per day from an opioid overdose. Nearly half of those deaths involve prescription opioids.

“Operation Medicine Drop saves lives,” Insurance Commissioner and Safe Kids NC Chairman Mike Causey said. “Poisonings and deaths occur when medicines and prescription drugs end up in the wrong hands. Medications should always be locked out of reach of children, and when medicines are no longer needed, they should be disposed of in a safe way.”

While opioid abuse has become more prevalent, Edwards pointed to the take-back and drop-off numbers as a silver lining, as people are becoming more aware of the adverse effects of prescription drug abuse.

“It helps families get rid of the unwanted medications, and it gets it out of the hands of people who might abuse those medications,” said Edwards, touting the benefits of the take-back events and the drop-off site.

It is also much safer for the environment. Drugs should not be flushed or thrown away in the garbage because they may contaminate water sources, Edwards said.

“It’s not just the use and abuse issue,” the police chief attested, “but it’s about the environmental impact as well. This is the safest disposal route.”

Annual collection nears 400 pounds

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

