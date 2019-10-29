Making a difference

Thomas McLaughlin Jr. makes remarks during the 25th anniversary for the Sampson County HIV/AIDS Task Force - Douglas K. Griffin encourages the public to make a difference. - Melissa Reese, community relations specialist for Eastpointe, serves as the mistress of ceremony. - Shawna E.R. Lathan encourages people to make a difference. - - Douglas K. Griffin speaks to the audience about fighting stigmas. - - Maor Pro-Tem Marcus Becton talks about the accomplishments of the HIV/AIDS Task Force. - - Family members of Thomas McLaughlin Jr. perform during the gala. - - Thomas McLaughlin Jr. honors Mary Brown and other members of the Task Force. - -

With many years in the world of public health, Douglas K. Griffin, strongly believes that one person can make a difference, especially when it comes to HIV/AIDS prevention.

“You may have a hard journey getting there and it may be a difficult road,” Griffin said.

Griffin, co-founder of KBDB3, LLC. (Know Better, D0 Better, Be Better), served as the keynote speaker for the Sampson County HIV/AIDS Task Force’s Gala Anniversary Banquet. The organization celebrated 25 years of service Saturday evening at First Baptist Church of Clinton. For more than two decades, members of the organization worked to help people diagnosed with HIV/AIDS, spread aware about prevention, and to fight stigmas associated with the disease.

Griffin said stigma, discrimination and prejudice are still problems when it comes to people contracting the disease. According for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1 million in the U.S. are living with HIV today. About 15 percent (1 in 7) are unaware that they’re infected. In 2016, more than 38,000 Americans became newly infected. Locally, there’s about 600 cases and Griffin believes the counted are not from Sampson County.

“Because of the stigma and discrimination, you may get folks that come from Raleigh because nobody knows them,” he said. “Everybody has an uncle, aunt or sister working at the health department. If this was a regular part of the everyday conversation, it would be OK.”

Griffin, a Washington D.C. native spoke about his work to improve public health. The majority of the work was as a public health adviser, administrator and consultant. While living in Miami, Fla., he was an Operations and Management Consultant for the Miami-Dade County Health Department, where eh developed the country’s first Tuberculosis Directly Observed Therapy Program. Another part of his job was inspecting adult peep shows and book stores in the 1980s as a HIV prevention inspection coordinator. At the time, information about HIV/AIDS was fairly new to the public. His work led to codes and statues prohibiting sexual activities in those locations.

Later, he joined the Commission of Public Health in Washington, D.C., where he was a public health advisor and contract and grants specialist for the Department of Human Services, Agencies for HIV/AIDS. For awhile, he was appointed as the Acting Chief for the Division of AIDS Education for the District of Columbia. Recently, Griffin served as the Special Projects, Community Initiatives Coordinator for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health.

With North Carolina being ranked among the top states for HIV/AIDS cases, he was concerned about there being few agencies available to provide services. Through his work he decided to create “safe spaces” for infected people to share their story. He encouraged the county to have more support groups as well. Other requests was to normalize the discussion and advocacy training.

“Put a sign up in your clinic, church, cafeteria that says something to the effect of HIV stigma, discrimination and prejudice will not be tolerated in this facility,” Griffin said. “How hard is that?”

Those actions were many ways people can make a difference. Julia Wardlaw of Raleigh is one of them.

“I learned a lot,” Wardlaw said. “A lot of people usually back away from stuff like this, but they shouldn’t.”

Mayor Pro-Tem Marcus Becton also applauded the organizations for their much-needed work in the community to provide a a support network.

“It’s a comfort to know there’s organizations like this and so many others out there to help individuals cope, get through it and to live a wonderful life with this disease.”

Shawna E.R Lathan, founder of Culture Clash, spoke about the importance education and a philosophy of “reach 1 teach three to spread more awareness.”

“We got to start doing something,” Lathan said. “Even if it’s just talking to our kids and asking the right questions. I thank you all for what you’re doing. I thank you all for what you’re doing. I thank you all for what you’re doing in this community by reaching out to other communities that are afraid to do something like this. God Bless you all.”

Thomas McLaughlin Jr. began serving as chairman in 2008 and led the organization since that time.

“There is no success without you,” McLaughlin said while thanking supporters. “You’re presence here tonight will be remembered for years to come.”

During the night volunteers and current and past Task Force members were honored for the contribution to the organization. They also held a memorial for those who passed away. Members are inviting the public to join them to observe National World AIDS Day at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec.1, on the courthouse steps in downtown Clinton.

“I hope tonight will inspire each of you to join our Task Force as we go into another a year,” said Melissa Reese.

Local HIV/AIDS Task Force marks 25 years

