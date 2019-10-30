Veteran heroes at the museum door

Pictured, from left, are: John Berry, Dickie Berry and Nathan Bell. -

Recently, three very unassuming visitors entered the front door of the Duplin County Veterans Museum. They introduced themselves, two were brothers, and the other a brother-in-law to one of the brothers. All three were Veterans of the Vietnam War. All three had been in the Army together. The two brothers originally were from Morganville, Ky., and the brother-in-law-law from Duplin County.

So, why together, here at the museum? Well, John Berry, one of the brothers, corresponded with, eventually met, and married Nathan Bell’s sister, from Duplin County. John Berry settled here with his new wife after his time in Service. Nathan Bell also returned to Duplin County. Dickie Berry, the other brother, returned to Kentucky, but now has relatives here. Dickie was here for a visit with his brother’s family, and his longtime veteran brother, Nathan.

We really had a great time touring the museum. You see, all four of us had been in Vietnam at the same time. The three of them served with the Army, and I was a Marine. We shared many memories as we mostly served in the same areas of Vietnam.

Now to the special part of this article. None of them mentioned what they did in the Army. I decided for this article I would do some research on these three heroes. Well, John Berry, was a Captain, and a pilot. He earned the Army Air Medal, a Bronze Star, and was wounded, receiving a Purple Heart. Sergeant Nathan Bell, was also awarded a Bronze Star for his bravery.

While John was recovering from his wounds in Vietnam, Nathan was even able to visit him — quite a feat in Vietnam at the time. Dickie managed to survive and returned home to Kentucky safely. The three of them are as close as any Veteran brothers can be.

I just never know who will enter the museum, but I do know they are all heroes.

By Joe Berne Duplin Veterans Museum

Joe Berne is a retired U.S. Marine Corps MSGT and Vietnam veteran who serves as the Duplin County Veterans Museum curator. New museum hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Appointments anytime by calling 910-293-2190. Berne can also be reached at 910-265-3679.

