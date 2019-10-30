Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Oct. 25 — Joel Thomas Parker, 59, of 44 Laude Honeycutt Road, Clinton, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury. No bond set; court date is Oct. 30.
• Oct. 25 — Clifford David Parker, 45, of 636 Lisbon St., Clinton, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; no court date listed.
• Oct. 26 — Corey Lee Cox, 26, of 1254 Kitty Fork Road, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. No bond set; court date is Dec. 11.
• Oct. 27 — Briana Colleen Graham, 29, of 255 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Nov. 13.
• Oct. 27 — Roderick Smith, 44, of 255 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Nov. 13.
• Oct. 28 — Tiffany Shonelle Colindres, 30, of 892 Overland Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $200; court date is Nov. 14.
• Oct. 28 — Terri Arlinda Pope, 34, of 806 New Hope Church Road, Turkey, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Nov. 21.
• Oct. 28 — Donna Warren Perdue, 47, of 554 E. College St., Warsaw, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Nov. 25.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.