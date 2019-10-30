October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is observed in countries around the world every October. It helps to increase attention and support for the awareness of early detection and treatment as well as palliative care of this disease. No matter who you are or where you live, breast cancer may touch your life. Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the U.S. and around the world. In 2019, about 268,000 new cases of breast cancer will be among women in the U.S. alone. Progress, treatment and early detection has led to improve the survival rate for people of all ages, races and with all stages of breast cancer. In fact, there are more than 3.5 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S. today (more than any other group of cancer survivors).

After all the years I have advocated about early detection, screening and self-examination using the platform of Sampson County Breast & Cervical Cancer Control Program (BCCCP) Advisory Board for 21 years and Susan G. Komen for about 12-14 years, I am now a breast cancer survivor. I lost my mom to breast cancer when I was 14 years old and that’s why I have always advocated the importance of early detection and mammograms, especially when you have a family history.

On Feb. 27, I went to get my annual mammogram, however with my medical insurance I had to wait 366 days since my last mammogram, therefore my mammogram was rescheduled to March. Prior to being diagnosed in April 2019, I had a mammogram and ultrasound of my left breast. When those results came back, I had a biopsy and another mammogram of my left breast. After getting those results back and being told I had breast cancer, my primary doctor and staff were concerned about me, yet supported me. My response was, “what’s next?” I told them that I didn’t want to see any sad faces because I’m a survivor and a thriver — to me, this is just a test so I can give my testimony. My favorite Bible verse is Philippians 4:13 which says, “I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.” As a nurse, oncology wasn’t something I was very interested in, now being a cancer patient, I understand the different types of breast cancer and the different medications, including chemo, that work best for the different types of breast cancer.

I had surgery on May 30 at Womack Army Medical Center with my support system by my side (Team Nettie). I have a very big support system that includes my family, church family, sorority, and friends.

I have a strong faith and I know that with all the things that I go through, I keep getting stronger. I call and talk to friends and others who have gone through or are going through chemo and radiation. I am really interested in more survivors joining the breast cancer support group at the Center for Health and Wellness.

Currently, I have missed out on participating in some things this past year due to not being able to be in large crowds, however, next year, I’m going to make up for everything I’ve missed. I have always loved a song called “I Hope You Dance” which says “give faith a fighting chance and when you get the chance to sit it out or dance, I hope you dance.” I want others to know that they are not alone as cancer survivors. We need to be a blessing to others, and to educate and let others know about cancer and not be afraid to say the word out loud. There are resources available in Sampson County that offer aid and financial assistance for things such as getting medication, paying a bill, or getting to your appointments. Organizations like Susan G. Komen and the American Cancer Society serve Sampson County.

Remember you are not alone and just praise your way through!

I hope you dance!

This article and others are brought to you monthly by the partners with Sampson County Healthy Carolinians. This organization is committed to address major health and social issues within the county. Their on-going efforts are to provide prevention, education and awareness of the available resources that can assist families with their overall health and wellness. For more information about Sampson County Partners for Healthy Carolinians, visit www.scpfhc.org.

