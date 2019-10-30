SCS BoardOKs Bracyextension

Bracy - Warren -

Dr. Eric Bracy will poised to lead Sampson County Schools as superintendent for several more years.

During a Monday meeting, the Board of Education approved to extend his contract until June 30, 2023.

“It is an honor for me to receive this vote of confidence from our board of education,” Bracy said. “I look forward to continuing the great work that is being accomplished by the team of employees who work for the students of Sampson County Schools.”

Bracy added that the district is constantly seeking ways to ensure that every student is challenged and supported to reach high goals.

“With our parents and community support, this district has become a model for our region,” he said. “It is through expanding and strengthening partnerships that we will continue the success we have experienced.”

In 2018, the board extended Bracy’s contract through 2021. Reviews and extensions are typical throughout the year. After a closed session Monday, board members voted 6-1 for the extension. Vice Chair Daryll Warren was not in favor of a longer extension.

“I have the utmost respect and confidence in the job that Dr. Bracy has done for Sampson County Schools,” Warren said. “His leadership is undeniable and he has led Sampson County Schools to be one of the top school districts in the state.

“At this time, I felt like adding one year to his contract, extending him into 2022, was in the best interest of Sampson County Schools,” Warren said. “I look forward to continuing to work with Dr. Bracy and his staff in making sure that Sampson County Schools remains one of the top school districts in the state.”

Bracy became the superintendent of Sampson Schools in February 2014, after serving Northhampton County Schools as a superintendent for more than five years. He began his education career as a fourth-grade teacher and later became an assistant principal and principal. Bracy also served as a central office administrator for Durham Public Schools.

During his time with Sampson’s district, he earned several awards from different organizations. Some of them include Superintendent of the Year for the Southeast Region Superintendents Council; the North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE) Superintendent of the Year; and the Administrator of the Year for the North Carolina Association of Educational Office Professionals.

He earned his doctorate in education leadership from Nova Southeastern University and a master’s in education administration and supervision from Virginia State University. Before these accomplishments, he earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from North Carolina Central University. Bracy is married to wife Janelle, a school teacher. They have three daughters.

Superintendent’s contract runs through June 2023

