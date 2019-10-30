The story of a survivor

Brendaly Vega|Sampson Independent Faircloth - Brendaly Vega|Sampson Independent Brendaly Vega|Sampson Independent Heather Faircloth showcases her bracelets, all special to her in their own way. Some in support of others fighting their own battle with cancer. - Courtesy photo Collage of pics throughout the journey - Courtesy photo Heather Faircloth, with husband Ron in October 2015, following Heather’s bilateral mastectomy with immediate reconstruction. - - Courtesy photo Last day of chemo in September 2015. - - Courtesy photo On April 2, 2016, Heather Faircloth celebrates her one-year ‘Cancer-versary.’ - - Courtesy photo Ron and Heather on their 17th wedding anniversary, on Dec. 27, 2015. ‘His hair was longer than mine!’ Heather said. - - Courtesy photo The family in April 2015, soon after Heather’s diagnosis. - - Courtesy photo The Faircloths on Mother’s Day 2019. - -

Alone at home, Heather Faircloth, a dental hygienist from Stedman, received a phone call that changed everything about her life, a phone call that changed who she was as a person. On April 12, 2015, Faircloth, at the age of 37, was diagnosed with breast cancer, invasive ductal carcinoma, stage 2B.

It was an instinct to feel fear at first. But she was determined to feel faith over fear.

Faircloth was among the group of women who had no risk factors or family history. Her paternal grandmother was diagnosed with breast cancer and it ultimately lead to her death. But that wasn’t considered family history since it was on her father’s side of the family. She was an avid runner who seemed to be in perfect health. The hygienist had what doctors first dismissed as just a cyst that she need not worry herself over.

A mammogram wasn’t warranted because she was still under 40. The doctor assured her it was not cancer. But, in this case, looks were deceiving. When she returned to the doctor, the cyst, according to the doctor, was larger than a golf ball and even larger than antibiotics once removed. There was no doubt that it needed to be removed.

Faircloth had a feeling that it would turn out to be cancer.

Sitting at Alfredo’s in downtown Clinton while telling her story, Faircloth was recognized by many of the patients she sees at the office of Dr. Robert Sink. She greeted all of them with a warm smile, a friendly hello along some small talk.

She has worked for Dr. Sink for 12 years, working in Fayetteville for eight years prior. Faircloth has been a dental hygienist for 20 years graduating with an associate’s degree in Applied Science in dental hygiene from Fayetteville Technical University.

When she was in high school, Faircloth knew that she wanted to be either a nurse or a dental hygienist. This people person loved the one-on-one time with patients that she could see in a more positive visit, a goal seemingly achieved as evidenced by patients’ light up as they recognized her in the restaurant.

Faircloth noted that nursing was a phenomenal career to be in but she liked the happy environment the dentist office could provide for her. The flexible hours, ability to work full or part time and not having to work on the holidays really spoke to her and helped with her decision. The Autryville resident leads a busy life working part-time at the dentist office in Clinton as well as Apex. She also spends her time speaking to crowds about her life story and the way of life she tries to live.

In addition, she works as a consultant for Norwits, a company who has a mission to help people eliminate to chemicals from their lives.

“I knew that I would be healed,” Faircloth expressed. “I knew there would be many blessings that would come from that dark time.”

Her husband, Ron Faircloth, is from Autryville. The two have been married for 21 years and have two sons, Cullen, 16, and Miles, 13. The two were open about Faircloth’s diagnoses with their sons.

“They drive me crazy, but they’re hilarious,” Faircloth mentioned. She loves having two teenage boys with two different personalities.

“I think every battle with any kind of illness, specifically cancer, is a rollercoaster. It has its ups and downs,” Faircloth expressed.

Faircloth noted that being a runner was something that defined who she was and she desperately did not want to have to lose that during her battle. She knew she would lose her hair, breasts and her ovaries. She knew that her life had changed and she wanted the chance to keep at least one part of her old life.

She worried that the port-a-cath in her chest would keep her from being able to run. Fortunately, she was able to keep this part of her life. The doctor informed her that when she didn’t feel like running, she could jog; when she didn’t feel like jogging, she could walk; and when she didn’t feel like walking, she should put on her shoes and walk anyway.

All through chemotherapy, Faircloth kept up with running, jogging or walking when she needed to. She also drank lots of water to rid her body of the toxins that ran through her body. Although she did well physically, it was a different story emotionally.

“You could be on this great high one day and then something would remind you of your circumstances,” Faircloth stated. “You grieve the old you. Life will truly never be the same.”

Faircloth knew that she wanted a full mastectomy. It was evident that she was a strong woman capable of fighting this battle but she knew, once it was over, she didn’t want to have to fight it again. She thought this could be her opportunity to finally look like Dolly Parton. Nope.

Breast augmentation and reconstruction are two totally different procedures. The plastic surgeon had to break the news that she would not be able to make her breasts bigger, but she could make them fuller.

“In hindsight that’s how I would describe my life. Everything about my life is fuller,” the survivor noted. “My heart is three times the size that it was before. I love people deeper, I believe harder.”

The former patient noted that she had to fight hard for an aggressive treatment. Doctors were adamant about pushing for minimal treatment, after all, cancer treatment is a business operation. Faircloth kept pushing though, and eventually the doctors agreed to do what she asked. At first they refused to even believe it had spread to her lymph nodes — yet another thing they were incorrect about.

Faircloth urged others to push for what they feel they need. Faircloth saw the silver lining in her suffering and has used her journey to help others who are still going through their own journey.

“It’s such a good thing to help others see the light and to be with them in that dark time,” the Stedman native mentioned.

Fear, grief, disbelief, betrayed, angry and loneliness well all present in her journey toward becoming cancer-free. Faircloth believes that cancer doesn’t define a person but in another way, she admits that it does. The way individuals handle it is a part of who they are.

“I choose to let it make me a better and fuller person,” the mother of two admitted. Faircloth tries to keep her body clean of all toxins. She stays away from processed foods when possible and stays away from unnecessary chemicals found in hair and body products.

Faircloth will be receiving her 11th surgery in a few weeks for a revision to her reconstruction. The survivor was in treatment for three years and is still working toward paying off her $13,000 deductible.

“Why me?” Faircloth wondered. “Were there not people out there who weren’t good people who should go through it instead?”

A friend quickly changed her mind. She believes that God put her through this for a reason; He knew she would be thankful when she made it through her journey and she would see all the blessings along the way.

Faircloth is in the process of helping her friend Deana Faircloth (no relation) deal with the diagnosis of her 16-year-old son, Evan Faircloth. Evan was diagnosed with a rare cancer, biphasic mesothelioma. She helps out with a group called Evan’s Army. Faircloth also helps those who come to her with questions from their own diagnoses.

Deana was Faircloth’s support system, the one she could be herself around and vent to. She could feel her feelings around Deana and now Faircloth is there to be her friend’s support system. Deana started Heather’s Army and surprised her with a party of 40 of her friends and loved ones.

“If I went through all that just to help her in some way, then yaahoo,” Faircloth expressed, grateful to be able to help her friend.

The survivor knows she doesn’t see the full picture, but see believes that God has a beautiful plan in mind. Faircloth went through chemo, radiation and has had multiple surgeries to fight her cancer.

The chemo she had to receive was entered into her chest through a device called a port-a-cath. The device was surgically implanted into her chest with a tube beneath the skin of her neck. The chemo she received would burn her skin otherwise leading to this form of treatment. Her last day of chemo was on Sept. 14, 2015. All together she has had Faircloth has seen a lot of loss since her diagnosis, losing people during their fight with cancer, including her mentor, Jan Faircloth Pugh. Pugh passed away in August.

“She was a wealth of knowledge and support,” Faircloth noted, admitting that it’s important to have some type of support system, whether it’s friends or a support group of women going through the same thing.

She gives speeches at different churches and even a conference or two. She truly tries to see the good in what she’s gone through; she was always been an optimist.

“Life is perfectly imperfect,” Faircloth stated. “I don’t dwell on it. I feel like I’m past that cancer. I want to focus on helping others.”

Faircloth’s fight against breast cancer

Brendaly Vega can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588

