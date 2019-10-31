AgriBusiness Summit coming next week

Leaders Sampson Community College Small Business Center are working to help farmers become better entrepreneurs

The “GROW AgriBusiness Summit” is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Occupational Building, Room 140, 1801 Sunset Ave., Clinton. Admission is free and is open to agriculture professionals or anyone aspiring to become one. It’ll give participants an opportunity to receive education, collaborate and encouragement in agribusiness.

Bart Rice, director of the college’s Small Business Training, said the event will feature professionals from the field. Some of the scheduled presenters are Annie Baggett, Emily Edmonds, Tonya Snider. The facilitators have first-hand knowledge of topics and will share their experiences to help people attending the summit.

“We’ve pulled together some of the best resources and subject matter experts from across the state for this one-day event,” Rice stated in a news release. “Having such a large agricultural base in our community, it’s important that we continue to support our existing farm businesses.”

To help agriculture professionals take advantage of resources, the summit will include breakout sessions on different topics. The topics are: How to Start a New Agribusiness; Crowdfunding, Grants and Financing; Bookkeeping and Tax Basics for Agripreneurs; Social and Online Media for Food and Farm Businesses; Is Agritourism an Opportunity for Your Business?; Expanding Your Business Into Wholesale; Growing With the Right Marketing; and How Food Safety Can Increase Your Bottom Line.

“Similar events have been hosted at other Small Business Center’s across the state with a lot of great success and feedback,” Rice said while encouraging agriculture professionals to attend the event. “It’s important to offer resources here locally to people who are considering starting a business in the ag space, as well as those who are already in the thick of it. During this summit, our intent is to help these individuals make more informed decisions and help farmers address issues they are currently facing.

“So, whether you grow crops, have livestock or provide a value -added product, this is a must-attend event.”

The deadline for registration is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov.6. Lunch will be provided. Registration is available online at http://bit.ly/SCCSBCReg. For more information about the event or the Small Business Center, contact Rice at 910-900-402 or visit [email protected]

