SCC announces ambassadors

The Ambassador Scholarship Program was established by the Foundation in 2010 and selects students each year to serve as official ambassadors for Sampson Community College and the Sampson Community College Foundation.

SCC announced its ambassadors for the 2019-2020 academic year. These students include Student Government Association (SGA) President Erick Garcia, SGA Treasurer John Cruz as well as Chandler Ray and Jazmine Price.

Ambassadors help with college-sponsored events including student registration and orientation, donor recognition events, graduation, and other Foundation-sponsored events. Students are nominated by SCC faculty and staff members and are interviewed by a selection committee.

Ambassadors receive scholarship funding for fall 2019 and spring 2020 semesters to apply toward tuition, fees, supplies, and books. As Ambassadors, they will serve in the capacity of a student leader and represent SCC at both campus and community functions that is sponsored and hosted by the SCC Foundation and the College.

Sampson Community College thanks donors to the SCC Foundation for making dreams come true. SCC congratulates the scholars who directly benefit from these gifts. For more information about donating scholarships to students, contact Lisa Turlington at [email protected] or at 910-900-4072.