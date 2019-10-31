Fall fun at Roseboro ES

Roseboro students travel the halls searching for their next activity. - Teacher Keeler Brown welcomes students to the party as Superwoman. - Fourth-grader Jeremiah Hamilton receives a treat from Teacher Kim Spell after playing the ‘Dead End Pond’ which allowed students to fish for candy. The activity was just one of many during Roseboro Elementary School’s Fall Festival. Students and their families also enjoyed a haunted house, fire trucks, cake walk, and inflatable slides. Principal Tonya Colwell also enjoyed getting inside a dunk tank. -

Fourth-grader Jeremiah Hamilton receives a treat from Teacher Kim Spell after playing the ‘Dead End Pond’ which allowed students to fish for candy. The activity was just one of many during Roseboro Elementary School’s Fall Festival. Students and their families also enjoyed a haunted house, fire trucks, cake walk, and inflatable slides. Principal Tonya Colwell also enjoyed getting inside a dunk tank.

Roseboro students travel the halls searching for their next activity.

Teacher Keeler Brown welcomes students to the party as Superwoman.