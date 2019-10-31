SCS, Smithfield give to United Way

- Courtesy photo - Courtesy photo

Sampson County School (SCS) employees generously pledge more than $21,000 to United Way of Sampson County’s (UWSC) 2019 Campaign. Pictured, from left, are: Sherrill Allen, Vice President UWSC; Susan Warren, UWSC board member and SCS Testing & Accountability; Dr. Eric Bracy, Superintendent SCS; Sarah Bradshaw, UWSC board member; and Wendy Cabral, assistant superintendent for SCS.

Smithfield Clinton Plant employees show support for their community and raise an impressive $55,860 for United Way of Sampson County’s 2019 Campaign ‘Give Where You Live.’