The haunted Holmes house

Courtesy photo A look inside the Dr. Allmand Holmes house on Main Street in Clinton. - Courtesy photo Several investigators are confident Dr. Allmand Holmes’ wife remains in the Clinton house as its protector. Pictured is a possible image of Mrs. Holmes. Her voice was also captured in a recording. - Courtesy photo Numerous paranormal investigations from teams across North Carolina have found what they believe to be lingering spirits at the old Dr. Allmand Holmes house at 311 W. Main St., which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. -

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series and, fittingly, we wanted to kick this off on Halloween

Many admire the Dr. Allmand Holmes house at 311 W. Main St. It’s on the National Register of Historic Places and it’s a thing of beauty. So beautiful, in fact, that some of the former residents decided to stay after they died. Yes, it’s haunted.

Built circa 1856 by Dr. Allmand Holmes, it later passed to his son, Dr. Frank Holmes. Later it was purchased by pharmacist Joe Reynolds and after his death it was inherited by his daughter, Gloria Tart. “Miss Gloria” died several years ago. Her son Whit Tart and his wife Jan were in charge of preparing the house for sale, to settle the estate. They needed someone to live in the house, pending sale, to satisfy insurance requirements.

Steve Boyette learned the Tarts needed someone to occupy the house and he jumped at the opportunity; leasing the old mansion for nearly two years.

“Whit and Jan Tart are two of the nicest people you’ll ever meet,” Boyette said. “I’m honored to call then my friends and I was happy to help them. I adore old historic houses and I’ve long admired this one in particular; suspecting one or two former inhabitants might linger there.”

His suspicion of lingering spirits was soon validated. Numerous paranormal investigations of a serious nature were conducted during his time in the old mansion.

“I invited several paranormal teams from across North Carolina to visit, at various times,” said Boyette, “and compelling evidence of para-activity was often captured — including a possible image of Mrs. Holmes, as well as her voice captured in a recording.”

He continued, “I appreciate the time and effort of all my fellow paranormal investigators who made numerous trips to Clinton to investigate this historic house, and I want especially thank my dear friend Kris Ford, who used the parlor mirror to photograph what we believe is the image of Mrs. Holmes standing behind her in the main hallway. Kris Ford is a retired deputy sheriff from New York state. She’s an excellent photographer and the founder of ASAP Paranormal. And she’s a sweetheart.”

Several investigators are confident Dr. Allmand Holmes’ wife remains in the house as its protector — and Boyette agrees with them.

There were many personal experiences that we could not document on audio or video; far too many of these occurrences to be dismissed. A few of those undocumented experiences will be published by The Sampson Independent as this series continues.

After the first of many investigations, Boyette shared a bit of collected evidence with the Tarts. They were amazed.

“Whit, how in the world could you spend 20 years growing up in that house without realizing spirits were there?” Boyette asked.

With a shocked look on his face, Whit replied, “I had no idea! I suppose some people are more receptive and more aware of these things.” The Tarts acknowledged the presented evidence was persuasive.

Stephen Stewart is the new owner. He is a scientist and a former employee of The Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. Despite being skeptical, he enjoys hearing the stories of his old home’s para-activity.

Stewart has granted Boyette permission to publicly share the paranormal evidence and anecdotes collected during the two years Boyette leased the old mansion.

Stewart is accommodating Boyette because he’s a previous resident; however, he made it quite clear he does not want any other paranormal teams phoning him, coming to his door or trespassing on his property.

