United Way opens 2020 funding cycle

The United Way of Sampson County’s 2020 funding cycle is now open and leaders of the organization are urging local agencies and programs to apply for assistance. The local organization has distributed well over $3 million since its inception, and is looking forward to continuing that mission for the next year.

The local United Way has been working for the past 28 years to advance the common good by focusing on education, income and health by developing the best opportunities for youth, busy working adults and seniors.

That long standing tradition continues, as the local organization has opened the application process for partner agencies and will be accepting applications for the 2020 funding cycle through Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

According to Nancy Carr, executive director of the local United Way agency, any county human service program or agency that is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization is eligible to apply for funding.

“The organization raises funds and invests in community programs that provide a measurable, positive impact,” Carr said. “When businesses and individuals give to United Way of Sampson County they can be confident that their donation stays here to directly help friends and neighbors in need.”

Assistance is available to non-profit, 501(c)(3), non-religious affiliated organizations who qualify to become a partner agency. Agencies or programs interested in applying should visit www.unitedwaysampson.org and complete the application found under the Agency Resources tab. Specific requirements and instructions may also be found under that tab.

“We want to give to as many programs and agencies in the community as we can,” Carr said.

Typically, Carr said the United Way Board likes to cover all areas, not duplicating services and agencies represented. The amount each agency receives depends on the need and total impact to the community.

Since 1991, the United Way of Sampson has invested more than $3.7 million into this county. Even though part of the national United Way, the local chapter is able to raise money that stays here.

Carr the 18-member volunteer board led by president Catherine Ezzell Joyner, vice president Sherrill Allen, treasurer Dempsey Craig and secretary Jonelle Strickland are tremendous community supporters themselves, and believe in returning the money to Sampson.

Over the years, that total amount of money able to be distributed across the county has grown exponentially. The local United Way raised $8,000 in its inaugural year in the early 90s and now regularly amasses more than 20 times that amount annually. The current fundraising campaign has a $175,000 goal (see 1B in today’s edition for latest contributions).

Throughout the United Way of Sampson County’s nearly three decades of service, 23 different agencies have been touched in some way by funding through United Way and the organization has invested over $3.7 million.

Current partner agencies include CAFE, Sampson County Department of Aging Wheelchair Ramp Program, Boy Scouts of America Tuscarora Council, Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program, Girl Scouts-North Carolina Coastal Pines, Sampson County Child Advocacy Center, Sampson County 4-H, Sampson County Firefighter’s Association, Sampson County Friends of Education, Special Olympics Sampson County and Sampson County Health & Wellness Program. Note that agencies must reapply every year for funding.

“We have really come a long way and we are very appreciative of the community and this great county,” said Carr. “People are very generous, not just for the United Way but to support all these worthy local organizations … it’s really a great place to live.”

For some of these agencies chosen through the application process, the money received through United Way is the only source of funding for the organization, which must be a non-profit organization.

“We want everyone to invest in the community,” Carr attested. “For many of these organizations, United Way is the sole supporter.”

Agency presentations to the United Way of Sampson County Board will be held Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 and allocation decisions will be announced Wednesday, Feb. 5.

For more information regarding the application process, visit www.unitedwaysampson.org and select the Agency Resources tab for instructions, timeline, etc. or send an email to [email protected]

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_live-united-footer-1.jpg

Accepting applications for partner agencies

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.