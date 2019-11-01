Roseboro-Salemburg Class of 1964 reunites

The Roseboro-Salemburg High School Class of 1964 celebrated its 55th reunion at the Coharie Country Club last weekend. Joining the class were several teachers. -

On Saturday, Oct. 26, the Roseboro-Salemburg High School Class of 1964 celebrated its 55th reunion at the Coharie Country Club in Clinton. Joining the class members for the celebration were teachers Lois Denny, Linda Lee, and Jefferson Strickland.

Jesse Vinson opened the program welcoming everyone, followed by Henry Faircloth, who presented a memorial message regarding deceased classmates as well as a prayer recognizing many blessings. Entertainment was provided by Pamela Jackson Matthews, and Margaret Nance Colbert and her husband Denny.

A very special thank you was given to Catherine Tyndall Thornton, JoAnna Porter, Jane Britt Williams Copeland and all those who work diligently during the year to maintain contact with classmates and prepare for annual reunions.

During the welcome address, Vinson commented that the Class of 1964 was rather unique.

“Our parents were products of the Depression; we were the baby boom generation arriving on the scene after World War II. We were pretty much a carefree generation; our parents doing their best to give us a better life than theirs,” Vinson stated, noting they had cars and cheap gas; and were part of the generation that produced “beach music” and the “shag.”

There was White Lake, Williams Lake, Faison and the Mighty Blue Notes, Lake Artesia, and of course Ocean Drive Beach and the Pad. There were khaki pants, madras shirts and weejuns.

Upon graduation, classmates moved on in various directions and careers, ultimately all turning out pretty well, classmates said.

“We also recognized the importance of these reunions: they help us maintain contact with our roots and encourage us to rebuild relationships with the friendships of our youth as well as encourage us to get to know a classmate who we might not have gotten to know during our school years,” said Vinson.

