After years of working to honor the men and women who served in America’s military forces, leaders of the Sampson County History Museum are ready to celebrate a new era.

The dedication for the Sampson County Military & Veterans Museum is scheduled for 11 a.m. this Saturday, Nov. 2, at 313 Lisbon St., Clinton. Kay Raynor, president of the Sampson County History Museum Board of Directors, is looking forward to the event and ribbon-cutting for the building to honor the areas contributions to the United States Armed Forces.

“We’re really excited about it,” Raynor said. “It’s been two years in the making. We had our groundbreaking in 2017, so we spent about two years just readying to open the doors to the public.”

A groundbreaking for the museum was held in November 2017 to commemorate Veterans Day. It began as result of extensive water damage sustained by the former facility that housed the military collection.

In 2016, the board began working to develop plans to construct a new facility that could potentially become the new home of the Sampson County Military Museum. During the process of developing plans for the new facility, History Museum Board members and staff worked with contractors and museum consultants to create plans for the construction of a new facility which would include interior design elements aimed at enhancing each visitor’s experience.

The 1,760-square-foot facility will include military objects and artifacts from each branch of service including the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marines, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

It serves as the 11th permanent building added to the museum grounds. Some of the others include the Law Enforcement Museum, blacksmith shop, Sports Hall of Fame, Exhibit Hall, and the Wooten Store.

The History Museum was established in 1997 by the late Henry “Fes” Lee Turlington and David King. North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources gave support for the foundation, which is a 1903 two-story house in downtown Clinton. Now, the military building is adding to that legacy established more than 20 years ago.

Museum director Chris Woodson is also feeling the excitement. He believes everybody will be impressed with the newest facility added to the grounds.

“It’s been a long journey and it’s been about two years since we first broke ground, so we’re finally ready for the grand opening,” Woodson said. “We’re looking forward to Saturday and we’re hoping that a lot of people come out and see the new facility.”

The Sampson County Convention & Visitors Bureau was one of many organizations that donated funds to the History Museum for its Sampson County Military & Veterans Museum, which will be dedicated on Saturday, two years after ground was broken for the facility. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Check.jpg The Sampson County Convention & Visitors Bureau was one of many organizations that donated funds to the History Museum for its Sampson County Military & Veterans Museum, which will be dedicated on Saturday, two years after ground was broken for the facility. Various military outfits, equipment and memoribilia will be display inside the new Sampson County Military & Veterans Museum, which will be dedicated this Saturday, Nov. 2. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Vet_4.jpg Various military outfits, equipment and memoribilia will be display inside the new Sampson County Military & Veterans Museum, which will be dedicated this Saturday, Nov. 2. Building contractor Don Puryear uses a laser level device for work on the military building project on the Sampson County History Museum grounds. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Museum_1.jpg Building contractor Don Puryear uses a laser level device for work on the military building project on the Sampson County History Museum grounds.

Dedication for new facility set for Saturday

By Chase Jordan cjordan@www.clintonnc.com