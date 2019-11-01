Sampson felon stabbed to death in state prison

An offender who was convicted in Sampson County years ago was stabbed to death by another offender during an altercation Wednesday night at Alexander Correctional Institution.

Christopher Javon Parker, 33, was stabbed with a homemade weapon around 10 p.m. in a housing unit at the prison. He was transported by emergency medical personnel to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:51 p.m.

Local law enforcement was immediately notified and is investigating, according to a brief statement released Thursday by the N.C. Department of Public Safety (NCDPS). Department officials said they are fully cooperating with the investigation and have launched an internal investigation as well.

The section of the prison where the death occurred was placed on lockdown.

According to the NCDPS, Alexander Correctional is a single-cell, close-custody prison facility located in Taylorsville, the kind of prison where the inmates perceived as the most dangerous are kept. Classification levels are in descending order of perceived public safety risks presented by the inmate, with inmates in close custody presenting the highest risk while inmates in minimum III generally presenting the least risk.

Court records show that Parker was convicted in Sampson County exactly nine years ago Friday. He was convicted on Nov. 1, 2010 of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, larceny, possession of firearm by felon and conspiracy.

The convictions stemmed from an incident on Christmas Day 2009.

Parker was sentenced to a minimum active term of 15 years and a maximum term of 18 years, 9 months. He was projected to be released in November 2027.

Prior to his 2010 conviction, Parker was convicted several times and was in and out of prison from 2003 to 2009 in connection with various break-ins and larcenies in Sampson, court records show.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_h22Sx8B.jpg

Staff reports

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.