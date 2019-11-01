Garland receives $750K grant

Community members celebrated the new Curtis D. Cain Memorial Park during a ceremony. The town of Garland has received a $750,000 grant which will be used to improve the town, including its park. -

GARLAND — Town officials are looking forward to making improvements to Curtis D. Cain Memorial Park and homes through grant funding.

Mayor Winifred Murphy received notification from the North Carolina Department of Commerce Rural Economic Development Division about receiving $750,000 through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Neighborhood Revitalization program. The purpose is to improve housing and infrastructure throughout the town. Funding will provide rehabilitation for seven homes and the reconstruction of one.

To help low to moderate residents, the elderly and the handicapped, a portion of funding will also be used to build ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant restrooms and a walking trail at the Memorial Park named after a former commissioner and business leader.

The 1.39-acre project on South Bladen Avenue was donated by the late Connie Cain Rackley in honor of her father. To develop the park, an agreement was made to refurbish abandoned playground equipment left by the town’s former Head Start program. Later, a grand opening for the park was held in June 2017. A basketball court was also installed for the public. Murphy and town leaders are looking forward to the upcoming bathroom and trail additions.

“These park additions will so help with overall community revitalization, provide wholesome activities for all citizens, and boost economic developments,” Murphy stated in a news release.

McDavid Associates, Inc. assisted the town and the Garland Board of Commissioners with compiling information and submitting the grant in July 2019. Before it was sent to officials, the town held public hearings to receive public input for the program that helps low-moderate income homeowners and residents. The Town of Garland will invest local funds to assist with the goals of CDBG.

Residents were selected to participate based on home ownership, income level and severity of housing needs. When the grant is active, engagement and input will be required. The CDBG program is administered by the Rural Economic Development Division and assist with monitoring the grant to make sure grant guidelines are being followed.

Since 2012, Garland has received several significant grants to assist with economic development, beautification, and water/sewer infrastructure. The town joined the North Carolina Small Town Economic Prosperity (NC STEP) Initiative which helped with town beautification, store front improvement, and offered grants to businesses to help with retention and renovation. One grant was awarded to Southern Smoke Barbecue which helped with their initial renovation of their present facility.

The town has received a water/sewer planning grant, and two CDBG water/sewer grants for more than $2 Million Dollars to rehab and replace sewer lines. After completion of the the Asset Inventory Grant town officials will use GPS mapping to rapidly identifying sewer lines.

“These grants have been critical to maintain and improve aging infrastructure necessary for quality water and maintenance of our sewer system,” Murphy stated.

With the recently awarded grant, town officials stated that it’s another indicator that “Mayor Murphy and all commissioners will continue to work collaboratively with each other, with community members, and with partnering agencies to build on our successes, to eradicate today’s neighborhood problems, and to invest in the future of our citizens, neighborhoods, and town.”

Community members celebrated the new Curtis D. Cain Memorial Park during a ceremony. The town of Garland has received a $750,000 grant which will be used to improve the town, including its park. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Ribbon-Cutting_6.jpg Community members celebrated the new Curtis D. Cain Memorial Park during a ceremony. The town of Garland has received a $750,000 grant which will be used to improve the town, including its park.

Funds to be used to rehab homes, build walking trail

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.