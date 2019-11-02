New era begins in Sampson

Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Sampson’s new Economic Development director Stephen Barrington talks with Clark Wooten, chairman for the Board of Commissioners, following an introductory luncheon this week. - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Barrington - Courtesy photo|County of Sampson Stephen Barrington, Sampson County’s new Economic Development director, shares a few words with visitors at a meet and greet held to introduce him earlier this week. -

Inside his new office, Stephen Barrington talked glowingly about Sampson County’s assets, from its agricultural and manufacturing fabric to the “talent” in its leaders and workforce. He officially stepped into his role this week as the county’s Economic Development director, ready to showcase those assets in championing Sampson to potential prospects.

Economic development has become a priority for county leaders, who have implored the necessity for increased tax base and investment for the long-term sustainability and growth of Sampson. And they’ve put taxpayer money where their mouth is, establishing a fund where millions have already been earmarked toward the effort.

Barrington, of Wake Forest, has been tapped as the man to usher in a new booming era for the county, selected at the beginning of October to succeed longtime director John Swope, who retired in August after 16 years.

“I’m just super excited about the opportunities that are here,” Barrington told The Independent, as he looked around the Economic Development office and the many maps illustrating potential and existing industrial sites. “To see the opportunities across this county, that is exciting to me. “

The Sampson Board of Commissioners hosted a luncheon and a meet and greet reception for Barrington on Tuesday, his second day on the job.

Barrington was formerly an account executive with Emsi, a company specializing in educating economic developers on how to leverage data to attract and retain business. He has served in a variety of capacities in the Wake Forest area related to business, economic development and industry recruitment through the years, while also being an elected government official.

He holds a master’s degree in Public Administration and a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Western Carolina University, and a bachelor’s degree in Foreign Language from Mars Hill College.

County leaders have lauded the credentials Barrington brings to the job.

Back in July, the board approved a contract with Developmental Associates, LLC in an amount not to exceed $18,825, toward finding Swope’s successor, ultimately landing on Barrington.

That expenditure was just the most recent by the board.

Creative Economic Development Consulting out of Elkin, N.C. in March was hired at a cost of $15,275 to conduct an analysis of the county’s customer service, specifically in those departments that would deal with a potential business and industry prospect. Global Location Strategies, based in Greenville, S.C., was then hired at a cost of $58,000, to do a comprehensive countywide site analysis to identify “prime spots” for industry. That process has been ongoing.

Last year, the Economic Development Reserve Fund was established with an initial contribution of $1.5 million and anticipated annual deposits of $250,000, earmarked for strategic land purchases and industrial site development.

“For the past two years, the Board of Commissioners has committed both time and financial resources to proactively planning for the economic growth that is needed to sustain our rural communities,” County manager Ed Causey noted following Barrington’s hiring. “Selecting the candidate who can synergize the efforts of our many capable community partners and effectively implement the board’s vision for economic development is without question one of the most critical steps in our plan.”

Causey and Board of Commissioners Chairman Clark Wooten said they believe they’ve found the man to bring the county’s vision to reality.

It is a task that Barrington is willing to take on. He pointed to all those investments made by the county, calling it another catalyst in his decision to come to Sampson.

“That was one of the drivers also,” he said. “When a community is investing this much — not just in words but financially — to really help grow, they are lining up the stars to really do something significant within this county. To be able to come in and be a part of that and lead that, is really significant.”

Barrington said he is driven by data analysis and knows well the impact agriculture and manufacturing has in Sampson.

“That’s huge — those are major drivers,” said Barrington. “Right now, the agriculture within this county is 15 times the national average in terms of having it in a community like this. The manufacturing is over 1.67 times the national average.”

Barrington also looked at what he called the “talent” in the area, which is very present and can support the growth of existing industries and addition of new ones. The partnerships within the county, and the vested interest among its stakeholders, is vital to success. Sampson has those key boxes ticked.

“We’re certainly there,” he remarked, “and I like that.”

Barrington is eyeing a multi-year strategic plan, one that he would develop with the Economic Development Commission, county leaders and key stakeholders, in outlining where the county wants to go and grow, with metrics attached — the kind of data that drives Barrington.

Right now, Barrington said business retention and expansion, business recruitment and an emphasis on the entrepreneurial and small business side of Sampson’s landscape is the primary focus. How to enhance and grow each is the aim, he said.

“The phrase ‘it takes a village’ is so true in economic development. Part of our role is not to create jobs, but set the table, create the environment so that companies can come in and do business well and easy, and really thrive in this county,” said Barrington. “There are tremendous assets in Sampson County, but external to Sampson, there are so many partners and organizations that we are going to need to leverage to support these businesses coming here.”

Whether tax incentives, business reuse and similar grant programs, Barrington said facilitating growth where possible is the name of the game.

“To be in a rural community has always appealed to me,” said Barrington, the son of a minister.

Both his parents were domestic missionaries. Barrington was born in Florida, and moved to Kentucky, Michigan and then ultimately to North Carolina. He lived in Puerto Rico and South Carolina, but found his way back to Wake Forest.

“I’ve rarely lived in a rural community, but I love it. I’ve longed for it for a long time,” said Barrington. “So it excites me to be here and to live it, and to be part of helping it grow.”

