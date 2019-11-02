Halls Class of 1954 marks anniversary

The Halls School Class of 1954 celebrated its 65th anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Holt Lake Barbecue in Smithfield. Of the original 20 graduates, six are surviving: Hazel M. Ray, Faye B. Hatch, Dixie C. Sinclair, Fulton Brewer, John Aman, and W.B. Shipp. Two classmates were able to attend the 65th celebration: Dixie Sinclair and Faye Hatch. Special thanks to the host and hostess for the reunion: Debbie Boyette Norris (daughter of classmate Glen Boyette) and Dennis Norris. Special guests included Beth Sinclair, Durwood Sinclair Jr., Nell Caldwell (Halls Class of 1955), and Rex Hatch. Good food, door prizes a special cake, and laughter were enjoyed by all who attended. -

