Undercover drug probe nets dozens of felonies, $1M bond

Green -

An undercover Sampson County investigation into the sale of narcotics has landed a man behind bars under dozens of felony drug charges, according to reports filed Friday.

Michael Lee Green Jr., 49, of 917 Peanut Plant Road, Elizabethtown, is facing 27 felony drug counts, including multiple counts each of trafficking in opium or heroin by possession, transport and delivery, trafficking in cocaine by possession, transport and delivery, maintaining a vehicle for the storage and sale of a controlled substance.

He was additionally charged with multiple counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine and served counts of selling and delivering heroin and possession of firearm by felon.

Green was arrested Thursday, a day after his 49th birthday, on warrants obtained through an undercover investigation that was launched in October by the Sampson County Special Investigations Division.

Investigators received complaints regarding the sale of narcotics and an investigation began, Agents ultimately established probable cause to obtain warrants and take Green into custody.

Green has been placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $1 million secured bond. He has a court date of Nov. 15.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, it’s not Green’s first rodeo, having a list of convictions on his record, most of them in his home county of Bladen.

His most recent, in 2017, also stemmed from a drug investigation. He was convicted in Bladen of selling and delivering a Schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell a Schedule II controlled substance. He was given a suspended sentence and probation, a status which is currently inactive.

Other convictions came in 2000 for speeding to elude arrest and assault on a policeman in Guilford County, for which he was also given a suspended sentence and probation.

Prior to that, convictions in the late 1980s and early 1990s included breaking and entering, larceny, safecracking, damage to property and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. He served six years in state prison on a robbery with a dangerous weapon case in Bladen, court records show.

Green https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Green.jpg Green

Man leveled with dozens of felonies, $1M bond

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.