Local trucking company gives to First Baptist Church

Eugene Pearsall, founder of Eugene’s Trucking, second from left, recently provided help to First Baptist Church’s Food Pantry. Also pictured is Shelton Ezzell, church member and maintenance, Patty Cherry, and Pastor Leonard Henry. -

Every week, members of First Baptist Church are ready to give boxes of food to less fortunate people.

Through grant funding, the church buys bulks of food from the Fayetteville-based Second Harvest Food Bank to fill up its food pantry, which began many years ago. There were times when the church at 900 College St. ran into problems when it came to space.

“We were running out of room to store any of this,” Pastor Leonard Henry said. “We were praying and wondering what could we do.”

The prayer was answered by way of Eugene Pearsall, founder of Eugene’s Trucking in Faison — a company that began with one truck. Now there’s many on the roads. In 2019, he acquired several new trailers to add to the fleet. One was donated to the church for food storage, which came in handy for many months.

Before Pearsall’s donation, the church rented freezers from another location because they didn’t have the space to store personable items such as vegetables and meat. Henry said Pearsall’s trucking business is a blessing to the church and the Sampson County community.

“If we didn’t have the room to store all of that food, it would go to waste, and if it goes to waste then we can’t serve the people of this community,” Henry said.

Food is distributed every Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. for people in Sampson County after show identification. Each week about 75 to 100 people receive help from the church. Many people begin to lineup early in the morning before the doors open.

“To us, it’s just a box of food, but that’s somebody miracle and all of that started becuase of him,” Henry said. “He don’t even know how God used him to help this church serve the people in this community.”

As local businessman, Pearsall strongly believes in giving back. Some of his previous work includes NAACP scholarships and donations to schools of the Hobbton District of Sampson County Schools. A trailer was also brought to the Midway District to help with a recent event.

“I’ve been blessed,” Pearsall said about the donations. “I couldn’t do this if I didn’t have a great business. So I give back to my community.”

Patty Cherry, a member of the food and shelter board, also thanked Pearsall for his contribution.

“He’s a giving person,” Cherry said about the numerous donations made throughout the area. “He wants to see Sampson County grow. That’s one of the reasons I stick with him because I know that he’s straight forward and he means what he says.”

Before distribution, the boxes of meals are assembled. Sometimes farmers donate crops as well. The church is open to receiving help and volunteers such as Pearsall. For more information, contact the church at 910-592-2883.

