Three jailed in Sampson robberies

Three people have been charged with robbery and kidnapping charges in connection with two October incidents in Sampson. Two suspects, including a teenager, were apprehended in Florida, while a third suspect who’s already racked up a fair share of felony arrests in Sampson in recent years has notched yet another.

The three arrested include Jaquan Alexander, 17, Vanessa Star Royal, 35, and Jimmy McCoy Rouse Jr., 23. All are listed of 747 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg. Both Alexander and Royal were located in Florida and are awaiting extradition back to North Carolina, while Rouse, already being held in the Sampson County Detention Center, was served the new charges.

According to Sampson County Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith, the charges stem from robberies at 315 NW St., Autryville, and 914 Hitching Post Road, Roseboro. In both incidents, reported Oct. 11, the victims told law enforcement that unknown suspects robbed them by force and demanded money and personal property. While both were reported on Oct. 2, the Roseboro-area incident occurred Oct. 2, Smith noted.

“Through an investigation, it was determined the same suspects were responsible for both,” Smith stated.

Alexander was charged with multiple counts of second degree kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon, as well as felony breaking and entering and aid and abet armed robbery. His bond was set at $500,500.

Royal is also facing multiple counts of second degree kidnapping, as well as counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, aid and abet armed robbery, felony breaking and entering and larceny. Her bond was pending extradition.

Rouse faces charges of second degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of firearm by felon and felony breaking and entering.

Both Royal and Rouse were arrested this past summer as part of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division undercover drug operation deemed “Crushed Ice,” focusing on what authorities deemed “high target drug complaints within Sampson County.”

At that time, Rouse was served felony drug offenses that included possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver meth, trafficking in meth, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor child abuse and other offenses. He was given $200,000 bond, according to reports.

Jail records note a total bond of $700,000 on Rouse as of now, but Smith said “no bond” was issued.

Royal received drug possession charges in “Crushed Ice,” including of meth, and was placed under $10,000 bond at that time.

She is currently listed as an “absconder” in the N.C. Department of Public Safety database, allegedly skipping out on her probation and parole supervision. She was most recently convicted in Cumberland County of driving while impaired just last month, receiving a suspended sentence and two years probation.

Rouse’s probationary status is also active following a conviction in November 2018 on felony drug charges in Sampson, including delivering/selling a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell a Schedule VI controlled substance and delivering/selling a Schedule II controlled substance.

Those offenses were committed at the end of 2016, stemming from a year-long narcotics investigation that also netted the arrests of dozens of other suspects in Sampson.

He did not serve any prison time, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety database.

For a perceived recidivist, repercussions seem to have evaded Rouse, who was charged in March 2019 with assault inflicting serious injury, possession of firearm by felon and felony probation violation following the alleged assault of a woman in the parking lot of Walmart in Clinton.

He received $100,000 secured bond for the offenses at the time, but was out in time to be picked up in “Crushed Ice.”

Rouse was previously convicted of possession of drug paraphernalia in 2014, drug-related offenses and consuming alcoholic beverage under 21 years of age in 2016 and driving while license revoked in 2017, receiving suspended sentences in every case, court records show.

Back in 2017, Rouse spent months in the Sampson County Detention Center under a $2 million bond after being arrested in February 2017 in connection with a home invasion in the Roseboro area. He was arrested in a shooting in the Clinton area just a month before.

According to previous reports, Rouse was arrested on Jan. 5, 2017 and charged with shooting into a moving vehicle on Bonnetsville Road. That vehicle was occupied by a family with four young children. In that incident, Rouse faced six counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and four counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle. He was jailed under a $100,000 bond.

Then, on Feb. 7, 2017, Rouse, who apparently made bond on the first charges, was apprehended in Greenville and charged with burglary and kidnapping in a Jan. 22, 2017 Roseboro home invasion. He was one of three suspects believed involved in the invasion of a Lucas Road residence, where the residents were assaulted.

In that incident, Rouse was charged with first degree burglary, possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of first degree kidnapping and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. He received the sizable bond and was still in the Detention Center in July 2017 when he was served the drug offenses in the countywide probe that led to his November 2018 conviction.

There is no record of any convictions on the other 15 felony offenses for which Rouse was charged in 2017.

