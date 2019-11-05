A stink eye for pink eye

Did you ever give someone the stink eye?

According to the dictionary, it is a facial expression of distrust, disdain or disapproval; it is also sometimes referred to as the evil eye.

Well… when I received not one, but two telephone calls from my foster children’s elementary school within a half hour’s time, I was definitely giving the educational institution a huge beady-eyed look.

The first phone call came not long after I put the three kids — Charlie, Nick, and Ava — on the school bus for their morning commute to school in the next town over from where we lived.

After redding up the kids’ bedrooms from the night before, I had just dumped a huge laundry basket full of their clean clothes on the couch to fold and put away into their dressers.

The school nurse informed me that Charlie, my oldest, had all the signs of pink eye; and I needed to pick him up directly. Upon hanging up the phone, I thought, “this is unbelievable.” I was supposed to go grocery shopping later that morning. Plus, I was still in my pajamas.

I threw on some pants, a jacket, and a baseball cap before bolting out the door to go pick up my eldest son. We no more walked in the door and the phone rang again. This time it was Ava’s Pre-K teacher. My little princess also had pinkeye. I breathed a sigh of frustration.

The 4-year-old had been lying down in the nurse’s office when I picked up Charlie. But because they were my foster children and had a different last name, she wasn’t aware that both belonged to me.

When all three kids came home with a memo from the school principal stating that pinkeye, a highly contagious form of acute conjunctivitis, was making its rounds at the elementary school, I almost hit the roof.

I was itching for my then-wife Sharon to walk through the door to find out the details of the real story behind the letter. Because I knew there was always more to it than the song and dance written in the formal dispatch issued by the school’s administrator.

When she came bounding into the house at her usual time — just when I was about to sound the dinner bell — that letter was the last thing my wife wanted to discuss over spaghetti and meatballs.

Exasperated and exhausted, I just rolled my eyes as I began filling plates and passing them around the kitchen table before giving thanks for our delicious meal. Then I expelled a puff of air from my mouth that made my hair flutter.

I had to patiently wait to hear the news of the school’s epidemic until I cleared the table, had all the leftovers neatly placed in the refrigerator, and stacked the dishes in the dishwasher.

After getting the kids started on their homework, I made my way down the long hallway passed the bathroom and bedrooms to the living room where Sharon was firmly planted on her recliner in front of the boob tube until bedtime.

It was then that my then wife told me three more of her first grade students came to school with pink eye. She had been washing her hands all day long in an effort not to contract the contagious disease.

“What?” I exclaimed. “You’ve got to be kidding?” So instead of the parents keeping them home, these kids were coming to school with the eye inflammation and spreading it around. Apparently, this had been going on for over a week and we were just getting a letter about it. I just shook my head.

Although some parents kept their kids at home, the families that sent their children to school had both parents working and either couldn’t afford or didn’t want to pay for a babysitter.

So because these parents stinginess with their wallet or inability to find a suitable family member to watch their kids, our children were at risk to contact pink eye. I was ready to blow a gasket.

It was only two days later that those dreadful phone calls came. When I brought both kids back home, I fed them lunch and put them to bed straightaway. They weren’t thrilled about the only option given.

I explained they were sick and needed to rest; and this wasn’t play period. I allowed them to watch television, but that was the extent of it. Both were out like a light when I checked on them an hour later.

Of course, that didn’t last long when motormouth — I mean, Nick, my middle child, came bounding off the bus and through the front door. It was uncanny how much that boy was like me. We both had the gift of gab.

I was so worried that the six-year-old would contract the eye inflammation from his siblings. I allowed him to choose about 10 toys to play with before I removed them from his bedroom and wiped them down with a Clorox wipe. Then I quarantined him to the living room. Thankfully, he never did get pink eye.

I faithfully gave the other two the eye drops prescribed by the doctor and within three days time, Charlie was able to return to school. One more day for Ava and my little princess would also be able to go back to her studies.

That is until I noticed redness in what I thought was her unaffected eye. I implored her not to touch her eyes. Well … she was only four. So, now, she had pinkeye in both eyes.

It was another three days before she was finally able to return to school. I immediately scoured both bedrooms and cleaned every single toy with disinfectant. It took me all day. But it was well worth the effort to rid the house of the eye fungus.

I’m just glad I didn’t acquire the highly contagious disease myself. Because I would have been a basket case.

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

