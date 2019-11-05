Election Day in Sampson

Tuesday’s election will see contested town races in Autryville, Salemburg, Newton Grove and Turkey. At least four municipalities — Clinton, Newton Grove, Salemburg and Turkey — will welcome new board members. Autryville and Newton Grove will also see mayoral races, while Turkey is poised for a new mayor.

The ballot for Autryville will also include an ABC referendum that allows Autryville residents to vote separately “for” or “against” the off-premises sale of malt beverages and unfortified wine.

The town board voted unanimously back in November 2018 to put a measure on the ballot for the off-premises sale of malt beverages and unfortified wine. Two town public hearings were subsequently held on the issue. Only registered municipal voters in Autryville — there are just 128 — are eligible to vote on the referendum.

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7:30 p.m. (see related box for locations)

The one-stop early voting period extended through this past Friday, Nov. 1, at the Sampson County Board of Elections Office. A total of 110 early voters casted their ballots during that one-stop period, nearing the combined amount — 126 — who voted in Sampson’s past two municipal elections in 2015 and 2017, during which 34 and 92 voted, repectively.

For 2019, there are a total to 40 candidates vying for 28 open seats (see related box for list of candidates). That includes mayoral posts in all of the seven Sampson municipalities that elect a mayor for the post (in Harrells, one is appointed by the elected aldermen). While mayoral posts are open in all towns, just two of those posts are being contested. Likewise, while town seats are up for grabs in each of Sampson’s eight towns, just Autryville, Newton Grove, Salemburg and Turkey are seeing those vacant posts contested.

In Sampson County, town board members are all elected to four-year terms. Mayoral terms are two years in Autryville, Clinton, Garland and Newton Grove, and four years in Roseboro, Salemburg and Turkey.

In Autryville, Mayor Larry D. Autry will face off against Richard Spell for the mayoral post. Autry was first elected as mayor in 2015 and reelected in 2017.

For the Autryville town board, it will be five people vying for three seats. Commissioners Lawrence (Larry) Bernstein, Carolyn L. Cashwell and Dana Tyndall Hairr are each seeking to keep their places on the board, while Grayson B. Spell and Mickie Wilton Spell have also thrown their hats in the ring.

In Salemburg, it is another crowded one.

While Mayor Joe Warren is set for his second term — he is unopposed, as he was four years ago — there are three town seats up for grabs and a whopping 10 people vying for them.

There will be at least one new commissioner, as Shirley Cooper did not file for reelection. Incumbents Don (Mack) Honeycutt and Bobby Tew are hoping to retain their seats, while eight others want a place on the town board. They are: Grady Collier, Donald R. Comer, Joel Faircloth Jr., Juanita Faircloth, Michelle Hill, Kenneth Mashburn, Barbara Thornton and Jimmy Williams.

In Turkey, there will be a new mayor, and at least one new board member, by November.

Donald Myers’ four-year mayoral term is nearing its conclusion and he has chosen not to file for a second term. Commissioners Max Pope and Mike Smith are seeing their terms expire, and Pope is the lone mayor filing and appears poised to become Myers’ successor.

There are three vying for two board seats. Smith is seeking reelection as commissioner, with Beverly C. Clifton and Tracie Pryor also in the race.

Up in Newton Grove, Mayor Gerald Darden will again face off against Stephen Jackson, a repeat of the 2015 mayoral race, with Jackson in the middle of his commissioner term. Jackson remained commissioner for the town until 2017, when he didn’t seek reelection. Darden was the mayor of Newton Grove for 12 years before stepping down in 2013. After his election in 2015, he regained the post in 2017.

On the Newton Grove board, longtime commissioner Alan Herring did not file for reelection, paving the way for newcomer Dana Ellington-Ruiz to take his place on the board alongside Cody Smith, who is poised for reelection with he and Ellington-Ruiz being the only filings for two town seats.

In Garland, Mayor Winifred Murphy and two commissioners — Mary Brown and the late Ralph Smith — will have their terms come to their natural end, while Austin Brown, elected as Garland’s youngest ever commissioner in 2017, left an unexpired post. It was to be designated as such — a two-year term — for anyone seeking it. Brown ultimately chose to file to fill his own unexpired term.

Murphy filed to seek her fourth term as mayor. She was first elected as commissioner in November 2011, appointed as mayor in 2012 and elected to the post in 2013 — the first ever African-American to serve in the role. She was subsequently reelected in 2015 and 2017. Newcomers Carolyn Robinson Melvin and Barbara Ann Peterson are poised to take their places on the board, barring write-in campaigns.

It is status quo in Roseboro and Harrells, while Clinton is poised for a new Council member, as Holden DuBose filed for the District 4 seat being vacated by Jean Turlington, who will not seek reelection.

Clinton Mayor Lew Starling and District 2 Councilman Neal Strickland both look to retain their seats, neither having opposition. It will be Starling’s 10th consecutive term as mayor.

In Roseboro, Mayor Alice Butler is expected to get a second term. Butler made history back in 2015 when she became the first female mayor of Roseboro, succeeding longtime mayor David Alexander. Barring something unforeseen, she will return to her leadership position along with commissioners Ray Clark Fisher, Richard Barefoot and Cary Taylor Holland, all of whom filed and are unopposed.

Down in Harrells, James Moore, Johnny “Ray” Powell and Katie Greer all filed to keep their seats as aldermen for the town, with no opposition presenting itself.

The mayor is not decided by the people in Harrells. Aldermen are elected and they are responsible for choosing who among them will be mayor. Moore has served in that capacity for nearly two decades.

Municipal Election 2019 Below is the full list of candidates for town board and mayoral seats. In parenthesis are the seats open in each Sampson municipality. Election Day is today, Nov. 5. Autryville (mayor, three commissioners) Larry Autry — Mayor Richard Spell — Mayor Lawrence (Larry) Bernstein — Commissioner Carolyn L. Cashwell — Commissioner Dana Tyndall Hairr — Commissioner Grayson B. Spell — Commissioner Mickie Wilton Spell — Commissioner Clinton (mayor, two Council seats) Lew Starling — Mayor Neal Strickland — District 2 Council C. Holden DuBose III — District 4 Council Garland (mayor, three commissioners) Winifred Hill Murphy — Mayor Austin Brown — Commissioner (unexpired term) Carolyn Robinson Melvin — Commissioner Barbara Ann Peterson — Commissioner Harrells (three aldermen) Katie Greer — Alderman James Moore — Alderman Ray Powell — Alderman Newton Grove (mayor, two commissioners) Gerald Darden — Mayor Stephen Jackson — Mayor Cody Smith — Commissioner Dana Ellington-Ruiz — Commissioner Roseboro (mayor, three commissioners) Alice Butler — Mayor Richard Barefoot — Commissioner Ray Clark Fisher — Commissioner Cary Taylor Holland — Commissioner Salemburg (mayor, three commissioners) Joe Warren — Mayor Grady Collier — Commissioner Donald R. Comer — Commissioner Joel Faircloth Jr. — Commissioner Juanita Faircloth — Commissioner Michelle Hill — Commissioner Don (Mack) Honeycutt — Commissioner Kenneth Mashburn — Commissioner Bobby Tew — Commissioner Barbara Thornton — Commissioner Jimmy Williams — Commissioner Turkey (mayor, two commissioners) Max Pope — Mayor Beverly C. Clifton — Commissioner Tracie Pryor — Commissioner Mike Smith — Commissioner

