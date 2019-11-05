Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Nov. 1 — Ulysses Oldham Huffin Jr., 64, of Winston Salem, was charged with driving under influence, trafficking opioids and simple possession of a Schedule V controlled substance. Bond set at $27,500; court date is Nov. 15.
• Nov. 1 — Quneshia Roberson, 30, of 404 E. Powell St., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Dec. 9.
• Nov. 1 — Stephanie Angelica Melvin, 31, of 11742 Ludhorne Road, Roseboro, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Nov. 15.
• Nov. 1 — Johnnie Elmer Williams, 47, of 2023 S. Main St., Darlington, S.C., was charged with larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen goods. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Dec. 9.
• Nov. 1 — Tommy Ray Thomas, 56, of 4824 Mount Olive Hwy., Mount Olive, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of meth, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, possession/distribution of precursor, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $35,000; court date is Nov. 15.
• Nov. 1 — Albert Warren Johnson, 24, of 879 Jordan Road, Autryville, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 25.
• Nov. 2 — Christopher Adam Hicks, 37, of 105 Love of Kids Lane, Roseboro, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny and possession of stolen goods/property. Bond set at $20,000; court date is Nov. 27.
• Nov. 2 — Kimberly Lee Johnson, 47, of 1346 Wrye Branch Road, Clinton, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and possession of pseudoephedrine. Bond set at $8,000; court date is Nov. 4.
• Nov. 2 — Florentino Pascual Cervante, 57, of 116 Lopez Lane, Faison, was charged with habitual impaired driving. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Nov. 4.
• Nov. 3 — Mirentis Antwaun Williams, 42, of 130 S. Clinton Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Dec. 9.
