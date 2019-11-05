Museum honors veterans

Community members celebrate the grand opening of the Sampson County Military and Veterans Museum. - Sheila Barefoot, director of the Sampson County Convention and Visitors Bureau, looks at military uniforms on display. - Ann Knowles, director of Sampson County Veterans Services, helps veteran Ester James King find historical information. - A visitor of the Sampson County History museum admires the area’s military history. - - Historical information about the first World War is available inside the building. - - During the grand opening of the military museum, visitors learn about Sampson County’s involvement in War World I. - - Avon Jones, Senior Vice Commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7547, plays taps. - - Robert Patterson, a Medal of Honor recipient, makes remarks about the new museum. - - Kay Raynor, president of the Sampson County History Museum, honors the United States by placing a hand over her heart. - - Chris Woodson, director of the Sampson County History Museum, talks about the formation of the military building. - - Supporters make their way toward the building after the doors open. - - Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7547 participate in the ceremony. - - Clark Wooten, chairman of the Sampson County Board of Commissioners, greets veteran Bernice Carter. - - N.C. House District 21 Rep. Raymond Smith speaks about his military experience while thanking builders of the history museum. - - The United States flag is raised by members of VFW Post 7547. - -

Together, Bernice Carter and Ester James King — two of Sampson County’s oldest living veterans — sat in front of the History Museum’s newest building as many people watched with respect and honor.

After the snip of a ribbon during a ceremony, the doors finally opened after several years of work and planning. Next to King, a 99-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran, Carter held large scissors for the special moment. The dedication of the Sampson County Military and Veterans Museum was held Saturday with many members of the community showing support.

“We walked through and saw the uniform just like the one he had when he was in the service,” Carter’s son Don said about his 100-year-old father’s time during World War II in the U.S. Army. “He liked it and it’s a very nice museum. I’m very proud to be a native of Sampson County and to have this museum.”

Along with presenting history, museum leaders said the purpose of the facility was to showcase the men and women who answered the call and picked up arms to defend the United States.

Kay Raynor, president of the Sampson County History Museum Board of Directors, said the occasion was a “Star Spangled Banner” celebration. She thanked the veterans in the crowd for their service to the nation, the museum’s committee, donors, and others for their contributions. The museum also received grant funding from the Sampson County Convention and Visitors Bureau and the State of North Carolina Department of Natural Resources with the assistance of Sen. Brent Jackson.

Clark Wooten, chairman of the Sampson County Board of Commissioners, said it’s always a solemn occasion when everyone can honor people willing to give their lives for their country.

“There’s no greater service than that,” Wooten said. “I’m going to keep my words short this morning because I want you to remember that point. This building, this museum and this gathering is in their honor. From everyone in the county, the city, state and country, we thank you and we offer this humble building in your honor. Thank you so much.”

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Clinton Mayor Lew Starling added. “Your service will never be forgotten and without you we will not have the freedom that we have today.”

After a prayer by Mayor Pro-Tem the Rev. Marcus Becton, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7547 posted the colors — a first for the museum. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Marshal Falatovich, a veteran of the Vietnam War, followed by The National Anthem, sung by Deondra Peterson.

“Today is a wonderful day,” Becton said. “History is an amazing thing because it’s amazing when you’re able to captivate that history, but it’s even more amazing when you’re able to display that history and make that history available. I salute you guys for what you’ve done and for what you continue to do.”

As a veteran of the U.S. Army Military Police Corps, N.C. House District 21 Rep. Raymond Smith, said it something that’s near and dear to his heart. Smith served in Operation Desert Storm and currently serves on the Homeland Security, Military and Veterans Affairs committee for the North Carolina General Assembly.

“There’s nothing I’m more proud of than my career in the military,” Smith said. My service to you in the General Assembly is just an offshoot of my training in the military.”

Robert Patterson, a Medal of Honor recipient for duty in the Vietnam War, said he’s proud to be back in Sampson County to help set up the museum. The retired U.S. Army Soldier who became a command sergeant major, spoke about meeting Rufus Geddie Herring, a lieutenant commander during World War II. Herring was awarded the prestigious Medal of Honor and the Order of Long Leaf Pine for his heroic efforts during the war.

David King, co-founder of the Sampson History Museum, said it was a dream come true for the organization. Along with the late co-founder Henry Lee “Fes” Turlington, one of the first priorities was to create a military museum.

“Fes’ dream was to have a building like this,” King said. “I only wish he could be alive to see this building. He would be astounded.”

King grew up with many veterans who served in the military and remembers them talking about their experiences. His cousin served in the U.S. Navy and would bring him a white cap.

“I wore that thing and my mom washed it and washed it,” he said. “I wore it until I wore it completely out.”

He continued and said the museum came so far since it was established in 1997. The military building is the the 11th permanent building added to the museum grounds and was made possible through many individuals from Clinton, the state and Sampson County.

“We couldn’t accomplish any of this if it weren’t for those folks,” King said. “I could stand here and talk to you about all of these buildings here, but thank you all for coming and thank God for our military.”

Christopher Woodson, director of the museum and veteran, said the museum was also near and dear to his heart, especially with spending decades in the museum field.

“It’s been a great honor to be associated with it and like David said, we came a long way,” Woodson said. “Two years ago, when we first started this we didn’t have a firm plan in place, but we knew we wanted to do something great for the community and for the county.”

The museum was built with the assistance of Design Dimension, Inc. — a Zebulon-based business that specializes in museums. Woodson and other museum officials spent more than a year going through hundreds of artifacts, books and documents to tell the story of Sampson County’s military history. Betsy Peters Rascoe, president of Design Dimension and Evan Roer, designer, led the museum through the process, which began with American Revolutionary War.

“A big part of the story is not only the history of the wars overtime, but also how the communication back home on the home front changed overtime and understanding what that means for the growth of Sampson County as well overtime,” Rascoe said.

The 1,760-square-foot facility, which cost about more than $200,000 includes military items from each branch of service. There’s also an interactive kiosk. A parachute provided by Jake Brown, a retired U.S. Army Golden Knight. A groundbreaking was held in 2017. The committee for the military museum includes Raynor, King, Woodson, Mary Burke-Bass and Ann G. Knowles, director of Veterans Services for Sampson County.

“That’s one of the things that’s important for a museum, we wanted to do more than just put up a building a fill it with old things,” Woodson said. “We wanted to tell the stories behind those artifacts and help bring those artifacts, those photographs and those letters to life and make this just not a storage facility for antiques, but a place of learning and a place to remember and reflect on the sacrifices that our veterans have made over the years. We wanted to tell the story of Sampson County’s role in military history.”

Raynor told a history about a couple from New Jersey who selected Clinton for a day trip and spent several hours at the museum. At the time, the military building was not ready, but they let them inside anyway with concerns that they may not visit again.

“As soon as I walked in with the gentleman — he’s 82 years old — I looked at his face and there was water in his eyes,” Raynor said about the elderly Korean War veteran.

The visitor was a sniper and said still has bad dreams about his experiences in the war.

“You never know how it’s going to affect someone,” Raynor said. “You just never know.”

Military building dedicated, open to public

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

